“Absolutely Clueless”: White Sox Fans Lose Patience as Team’s Postseason Run Ends in Brutal Fashion

A historic 75K and a blown 2-0 lead punctuated the Chicago White Sox’s postseason run. In the do-or-die ALDS finale, Sean Burke, pitching for the Chicago White Sox, slipped once. But without any run support from a lackluster offense, it was enough for the Cleveland Guardians to clinch the series as Jose Ramirez golfed a home run. Meanwhile, the White Sox offense could only watch their postseason run end as the Guardians blanked them.

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As the Southside team failed to reach the ALCS despite leading the series 2-0, fans were frustrated with the offense, and understandably so. During Game 5, the White Sox offense once again landed on the wrong side of postseason history. They were struck out 21 times— the most in a nine-inning playoff game.

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“The 2026 White Sox have made history once again with the most strikeouts ever for an offense in a 9-inning playoff game with 21,” wrote Baseball Is Dead on X.

In Game 3 of the ALDS, the Guardians struck out the White Sox 19 times to set the previous highest strikeout record in a single 9-inning playoff game. Fans were already frustrated with the White Sox when they set that record instead of clinching the series at home. It only went downhill from there.

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The fans lost their patience seeing the team blow their lead one game at a time. It was a reminder of how they fell out of the top AL Central spot during the regular season. In September, their crucial series loss against the Guardians cost them the top spot in the division.

As Sean Burke and Gavin Williams went head-to-head, Saturday’s ALDS finale can be concluded as a pitcher’s duel. Burke surrendered 2 earned runs on 4 hits and struck out only 4 in 5.0 innings. Ramirez’s low pitch two-run homer was the only scoring play the Guardians managed throughout the game.

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While Burke and the White Sox relief corps certainly kept Cleveland’s offense under pressure, the Guardians crushed Chicago’s lineup. Gavin Williams struck out 12 White Sox batters in 5.2 innings to match a playoff record.

He matched Charles Nagy for the Guardians’ single-game playoff record for strikeouts. Nagy set the record in Game 4 of the 1996 ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles.

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On Saturday, Williams allowed only a single hit in the top of the first, when Sam Antonacci hit a liner to left. He also issued two walks.

But Chicago’s lineup failed to produce any fireworks similar to what they did in the Wild Card Series. The White Sox swept the Houston Astros, 6-3 and 7-3, to advance into the AL Division Series.

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During the series finale, the White Sox had their best scoring chance in the sixth inning. It started with a hit-by-pitch to Colson Montgomery, helping him reach first base. With two outs, Kyle Teel singled to put runners on first and second. In the next at-bat, Williams walked Miguel Vargas to load the bases. But Munetaka Murakami struck out to end the inning. The White Sox were just a hit away from scoring a run against the Guardians. They never got another similar chance at scoring throughout the game.

As the White Sox offense collapsed in clutch moments, fans poured into social media to express their frustrations and disappointment.

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Poor White Sox offense sparks fan outrage

Watching the White Sox fumble at the plate and being barely able to string together hits was not easy for the Southside fans. As the game progressed, one user predicted, “The White Sox set the playoff record with 19 strikeouts in Game 3, and they may break their own record tonight lol. The offense just completely quit after Game 2. Wild.”

And they were right. The White Sox broke their own record from Game 3 and were struck out a whopping 21 times in Game 5. They recorded 75 strikeouts in the whole series. They broke the previous record set by the New York Yankees in 2017 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019 with 64 strikeouts.

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One fan wrote, “So far, the Sox look absolutely clueless at the plate. Watching balls down the middle and striking out on pitches at the eyes. This is painful.”

The White Sox finished the regular season with an explosive, power-centric offense that recorded 211 home runs, ranking fifth in the majors. Riding on that high, they even swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series. But the offense ultimately fizzled out in the ALDS, reaching its lowest in Game 5. They hit only two home runs across the entire five-game series.

Another fan remarked, “Seriously, #WhiteSox left ’em loaded with no runs scored.”

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The White Sox finally got their opening in the sixth inning, as Gavin Williams allowed a single and walked Vargas, loading the bases. But White Sox star Munetaka Murakami failed to capitalize on it. He struck out to end the inning and help Williams escape the jam.

A user commented, “It’s so White Sox to go up 2-0, then lose three straight to flame out of postseason.”

The White Sox were on the verge of a dream run to the ALCS. After losing 100-plus games in the last two seasons, the South Side team took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS. They blew the opportunity to clinch a postseason series at home for the first time in 120 years.

Meanwhile, another user sympathised with the Sox fans. They wrote, “White Sox fans have to absolutely hate José Ramírez!”

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Jose Ramirez hit the game-winning home run for the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning. The Statcast-projected 348-foot blast was the only scoring play of the night. Ramirez homered on a curveball only 0.74 feet high, making it the lowest pitch hit for a postseason home run since tracking started in 2008, per MLB.com.