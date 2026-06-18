“Absolutely Hate This” – World Series Champ Calls Out MLB as League Proposes Sweeping Changes

Early this year, the Philadelphia Phillies canceled a pre-arranged $1.3 million contract with a 13-year-old international prospect from the Dominican Republic after the pitcher tested positive for steroid use. MLB might have hinted to avoid it’s repetition with its latest round of proposals to the MLBPA. After the first round of battle involving proposals and counter-proposals around the salary cap and luxury tax, MLB is here with its next round of suggestions, which also sounds radical.

However, while MLB’s latest proposal would overhaul the existing amateur-entry system, former World Series champion AJ Pierzynski is not impressed.

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“I absolutely hate it. This is saying they want college baseball to be the new minor leagues,” Pierzynski said in a conversation with Erik Kratz via Foul Territory.

Reportedly, MLB has proposed a massive restructuring of its amateur-entry system during CBA negotiations, centered on cutting the draft from 20 to 12 rounds, nearly halving signing bonuses, and implementing an international draft . The framework would eliminate high school eligibility, shifting the focus primarily to college prospects. High school players would no longer be eligible directly.

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Starting in 2028, domestic players must be 20 years old by September 1 and at least two years removed from high school graduation to enter the draft. On the other hand, college players would be eligible to be drafted a year earlier, generally in their sophomore year, provided they meet the new age requirements. Involved costs will also be reduced.

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The domestic draft is proposed to be cut from 20 rounds down to 12 “hard-slotted” rounds. Total amateur signing bonuses would be slashed from the current $358.7 million to $200 million.

As per Pierzynski, this is nothing but a remodelling of the minor leagues. Currently, high school players and junior college players are draft-eligible. Four-year college players usually become eligible after their junior year or upon turning 21. Now, if college players in their sophomore season get drafted and high school players get excluded, the new college baseball would be an updated version of the MiLB. And this is not all.

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“MLB today proposed an overhauled domestic amateur-entry system that removes high school players from the draft, makes college players eligible after sophomore year, shortens the draft from 20 to 12 rounds, and cuts bonus pool from current $358.7M to $200M, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan shared via X.

According to Pierzynski, he was drafted in the 29th round. That means a reduction in draft rounds would leave out a few more talents. And capping the bonus pool means another salary cap agenda in the amateur entry level. “It’s amazing how it always comes back to the owners spending the least amount of money,” Pierzynski added.

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Despite all these changes, MLB also needs to check its existing guaranteed contract.

MLB’s guaranteed contract is leaving players exposed

Remember Jurickson Profar. He signed a $42 million contract with the Atlanta Braves last year, only to get suspended for 80 games for testing positive for PED substances. Early March this year, Profar was suspended for the entire 2026 season after failing another performance-enhancing substance test. So, from his $42 million and 3-year deal, the Braves have had Profar’s services for just 80 games so far.

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2027 is still left, and if not suspended again, he will return next year. MLB’s guaranteed contract ensures that while his 2026 salary was forfeited, he is still eligible for his $15 million next year. If the Braves DFA him, Profar would still get his dues. This is what makes a few players sacrifice their long-term goals and illegally beef up for some insane numbers. Even if they get suspended, the minimum amount will still be payable.

Especially for the international talents coming to MLB, expecting fatter paycheques, guaranteed contracts are exposing them to illegal means. The current CBA is yet to get a proposal around this, but it may be the need of the hour.