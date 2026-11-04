“Affords Me the Empathy”: New Astros GM Opens Up On 12 Years Front Office Experience

Randy Flores, the new general manager of the Houston Astros, logged 350 appearances, 250 innings, and a 4.61 ERA as a big-league left-handed reliever. The 51-year-old now takes over a club that finished 81-81 and got swept in the Wild Card round. His MLB Network interview showed how that modest big-league profile shapes his approach.

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In an MLB Network interview about his path from player to front-office executive, Flores explained how a career without a big bonus shaped him.

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“The game has hurt me. It’s broken me. It’s brought me to tears by being sent down or being released or being hurt, to not knowing if you’re good enough to make it, and then to have some stars align. And I think that perspective affords me the empathy for the modern player, the fishbowl that they live under, the acknowledgement and the awareness that this game is not easy.”

That empathy carries receipts. Flores was a lefty reliever, not a headliner, finishing 11-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 202 strikeouts across eight seasons. He pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, and Minnesota Twins, yet still threw 5.2 scoreless postseason innings in the Cardinals’ 2006 World Series run.

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Flores then turned that perspective into a promise. In the same MLB Network interview, he explained, “There’s one thing that I aim to never lose, and that’s to understand and empathize with how hard this game is against the best players in the world every single day, exposing any flaw a player has.”

Houston hired Flores on October 30 after more than a decade in the Cardinals’ front office as scouting director and assistant general manager, filling the vacancy left when the club parted ways with general manager Dana Brown on August 24. He is the first former player to run Astros baseball operations since Bob Watson in the mid-1990s.

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The December 1 expiration of the collective bargaining agreement adds a clock, since a lockout would freeze 40-man roster transactions and cut off contact with players, which leaves a short window to replace manager Joe Espada, whose contract was not renewed.

The managerial search is only the first item on a checklist that a possible lockout has turned into a sprint.

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Lockout deadline forces Randy Flores to fix roster and payroll

That urgency is already driving his first moves. He exercised the $13.35 million club option on Isaac Paredes, the Astros third baseman, and outrighted outfielder Jake Meyers, who elected free agency. Those moves shrank the 40-man roster to 39.

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Flores also protected pitching depth ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. He sent cash to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Evan Reifert and selected the contracts of right-hander Roddery Muñoz and catcher César Salazar. Those additions give the staff a cushion.

The bigger puzzle sits on the dirt. Second baseman Jose Altuve, infielder Carlos Correa, first baseman Christian Walker and Paredes all have guaranteed 2027 money. Shortstop Jeremy Peña, the 2022 World Series MVP, now looks like the top trade chip.

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The money adds more pressure. Houston has about $148.5 million committed to seven players, and 10 arbitration-eligible players are projected to earn near $42.2 million. Owner Jim Crane’s projected competitive balance tax payroll of $211.3 million is below the $247 million threshold, leaving limited room to rebuild the rotation and bullpen.