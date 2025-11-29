After “Rat/Racoon” Incident, Francisco Lindor Involved in Another Confrontation With $50M Star on Mets Trade List

The old cat-and-mouse act between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil may be heating up again. Remember back in 2021, when they actually got physical in the clubhouse over a defensive misplay? Well, they seemed to have patched things up, though. And in 2023, Lindor even bought McNeil a brand-new car after McNeil won the 2022 NL batting title.

But with the disastrous 2025 season for the Mets and recent reports that another fielding blunder triggered a heated exchange between them, those old tensions might be surfacing again. Also, we might be getting some clue behind those tense clubhouse pictures of the Mets back in June.

“Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had a heated confrontation last season, just the latest friction between the teammates in what has been a turbulent Mets relationship,” the New York Post reported.

Reportedly, the tussle happened after a defensive misplay on June 20… Lindor reportedly got furious and started yelling at McNeil. And that led to a tense standoff between them — just when the Mets lost their seventh straight.

Now, this episode immediately takes us back to 2021, when the duo had a far worse scuffle. Back then, they got physical over what many shrugged off as a ridiculous argument over whether some animal in the clubhouse tunnel was a rat or a raccoon. But this time, the trigger was more serious: a game-impacting defensive breakdown.

Fortunately, they didn’t throw punches this time, but you can tell how badly things have spiraled in the Mets’ clubhouse this season.

And this spat comes right when McNeil might be on the trade block.

For the unversed, McNeil is entering the final year of his contract at about $15.75 million. With a club option beyond that, he becomes a movable piece this winter. And with a few potential suitors already circling, it could make trading McNeil a way not just to save money or upgrade the roster defensively, but also to clean up what’s becoming a toxic clubhouse vibe.

The Mets now have the best time to trade McNeil

Reportedly, this isn’t the first time the Mets have explored moving Jeff McNeil. They planned about the same after his rough 2021 season. But things feel different now… McNeil has just one year left on his deal at $17.75 million, which means a few suitors could absorb him pretty easily.

Well, for the Mets, McNeil hit .243/.335/.411 with 12 HRs this year. This fits perfectly with what Seattle needs. The Mariners are desperate for more contact hitters and more stability in their lineup behind Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh. And McNeil checks those boxes.

The Pirates also could use someone like him. They don’t have enough proven contact bats behind Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz, so swapping prospects for McNeil could actually work out well for both sides.

So this time, a McNeil trade feels a little more realistic, and maybe even beneficial for everyone involved.