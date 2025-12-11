After Rejecting Dodgers, Tatsuya Imai Trolls Shohei Ohtani & Co. Yet Again After Edwin Díaz Announcement

The Dodgers are doing what they do best this offseason. By swooping in to sign Edwin Díaz, they reinforced the idea that any big-name free agent left lingering on the market usually ends up in L.A. The Mets learned that the hard way by dragging their feet on Díaz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But what happens when a top free agent flat-out says he doesn’t want to land on the Dodgers’ shores? It’s not shocking until you realize the player is from Japan.

The Dodgers have become the go-to destination for Japanese stars making their MLB debut, but Tatsuya Imai is breaking that pattern. Ranked No. 10 on The Athletic’s Big Board and posted on November 18, Imai seems in no rush to sign a deal. But he’s not hesitating to throw a little shade at the Dodgers while he waits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the number of pitchers they already have, they don’t need me.” Imai got brutally honest with Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex on Tuesday.

So while it might seem like Imai is poking the MLB hornet’s nest, he may have a point about the Dodgers. Why? Because with guys like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, and Max Muncy already in that clubhouse, he was pretty blunt about not seeing much room for himself there.

But look back at what Imai said last month, and you’ll understand why his latest comments feel like another shot at L.A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, in late November, he told Japanese legend Daisuke Matsuzaka that beating the Dodgers en route to a championship would be “the most valuable thing in my life.” He also added that he was just saying what “many players feel.” That’s a strong statement for someone who hasn’t even set foot in MLB yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Still, expect a major bidding war for him. Imai is coming off a dominant season with the Seibu Lions. He posted a 1.92 ERA across 163 2/3 innings with 178 strikeouts, five complete games, and three shutouts. So, even if he won’t be joining Ohtani or Yamamoto in L.A., he could very well be the piece that helps another team take down the Dodgers’ Japanese trio.

Tatsuya Imai has no shortage of suitors in MLB

Tatsuya Imai may be taking his shots at the Dodgers, but that hasn’t slowed his market one bit. Rather, teams are lining up for him. For example, his agent, Scott Boras, mentioned that he’s already talked with Yankees GM Brian Cashman about several clients, and Imai is firmly on that list!

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Yankees heading into 2026 without Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation, and with uncertainty around Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt, they’re going to need real starting pitching depth.

Then there are other big-market clubs like the Cubs, Mets, and Red Sox! These teams have money to spend, clear rotation needs, and a motivation to swing big after uneven seasons. Then we have the Blue Jays, who pushed the Dodgers harder than almost anyone and now might lose Chris Bassitt and/or Max Scherzer. They could easily view Imai as an immediate stabilizer for their staff.

So even if the Dodgers aren’t an option, Imai is going to have no shortage of bidders. With his age, stuff, and recent dominance, teams see a chance to grab another Yamamoto-caliber arm without having to fight through the noise of a Dodgers bidding war.