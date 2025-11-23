After $765M Juan Soto Splash, Tarik Skubal Linked With Scott Boras’ Favorite $3.2B Destination Despite Pete Alonso Disrespect

One of the most eager teams in the league handed Juan Soto one of the biggest contracts in North American sports last December. A whopping 15-year, $765 million deal stunned us. It also showed us that Scott Boras had no fixed “takedown” number. His strategy was to let teams push as high as they were willing. Boras has a notably strong relationship with the Mets right now. Given his role in Juan Soto’s move to Queens, Boras could likely play a similar role in shaping Tarik Skubal’s future.

Jim Riley of Ballcap Sports recently offered his perspective on a potential Tarik Skubal trade. He also outlined what the trade package might look like if Skubal joined the New York Mets, who are valued at $3.2 billion as of 2025. “Let me show you the trade package that meets his value…Skubal’s Mets trade is looking like this: Jonah Tong, Jacob Reimer, Ryan Clifford, Luis Sanjelicuña, and David Peterson all go to Detroit.”

The Tigers could agree to a package like this. Apparently, the Mets have an incredible farm system. Incredibly enough that even after trading Jonah Tong, Jacob Reimer, and Ryan Clifford, their system remains stacked.

They’ve got controllable talent that’s ready for the big leagues. There are options and interchangeable parts, which is exactly what the Tigers will want, as per Riley.

Not to forget, the Tigers aren’t folding on the 2026 season or anytime soon. So, the package has to be substantial. That’s why a deal like this makes sense.

“Scott Boras knows that the New York Mets will pay Skubal more than anybody else in the open market. And I believe the Mets should try to keep him from reaching the open market because anything can happen.” Riley added. Skubal could easily reach a point where Steve Cohen is willing to pay him more, but he prefers the Dodgers’ pitch. And the Mets don’t want that.

Even though the Dodgers aren’t going to match Cohen’s $600 million, they would be holding firm at $500 million, and Tarik Skubal might give in.

After all, we also witnessed how the Mets have been handling Pete Alonso’s situation. They have been slow to commit to him, even though he holds the franchise home run record.

Alonso has hit 253 homers, including seasons of 53, 46, and 40 homers, consistently delivering long-term power.

Many see the drawn-out negotiations as a sign of disrespect toward a player who’s been a cornerstone of the team. His record-setting pace has set high expectations, ones the club hasn’t acted on with the urgency fans anticipated. That being said, is there a scenario where Tarik Skubal doesn’t end up with the Mets?

Why a Tarik Skubal trade to the Mets might not work?

As of now, the New York Mets are the front-runners if a trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal happens this offseason. The two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner will be eligible for free agency after the upcoming season.

While the Tigers haven’t hinted at any real intention to move their left-hander this winter, the league executives believe they’re open to listening to offers.

In October, Jon Heyman revealed the gap was even wider than initially thought. The Tigers’ offer came in below $80 million for four years. It made it hard to imagine Tarik Skubal staying in Detroit beyond next season.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Tarik Skubal’s salary for next season at $17.8 million. While money isn’t the main concern for the Mets, the bigger considerations are the acquisition cost and the risk involved.

Another layer of complication for the Mets is Scott Boras. He’s the powerhouse behind some of baseball’s biggest stars. Boras is widely regarded for encouraging his clients to test the open market and maximize their value. This means that trading for Skubal this winter, whether by the Mets or any other team, wouldn’t really give any advantage in securing a long-term extension.