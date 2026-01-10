After Stephen Curry’s Exit, Bryce Harper Hints at Cutting Ties With $2.5B Partner

When we hear the name of an apparel, we always associate it with a player. For example, when Nike comes up, people think of Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. And for New Balance, we think of Shohei Ohtani. In the same way, when it came to Bryce Harper or Stephen Curry, we used to think of a $2.5 billion giant. But now, we might have to change that.

After Stephen Curry cut ties with Under Armour, Bryce Harper might also be following Curry’s footsteps.

“Bryce Harper says he doesn’t currently have a deal with an apparel company,” reported Talkin’ Baseball.

Steph Curry partnered with Under Armour for 12 years after joining in 2013, reshaping basketball marketing. Problems surfaced as Curry and advisers cited underinvestment, weak sales, and stalled growth expectations internally. Curry Brand launched in 2020, produced 12 shoes, yet the designs failed to match his influence.

The split was finalized with one final shoe scheduled for February, ending a partnership both sides reconsidered.

That breakup now echoes in baseball, where Bryce Harper’s long Under Armour story appears unsettled. In 2016, Harper signed a 10-year extension, surpassing Alex Rodriguez’s $1 million per year deal. The agreement included stock, signature Harper One cleats, and ran through the 2026 season officially.

As the term expires, Harper projects as a top free agent market figure entering.

Parallels deepen as Harper has not confirmed talks, yet recently posted wearing Travis Scott Nike shoes. Such visuals matter after Curry’s exit showed brand investment gaps can push elite athletes away. Under Armour’s recent history with Curry and Harper suggests similar tensions over commitment and growth.

Baseball now watches contracts end, shoes change, and loyalties shift, marking a quiet market reset.

Bryce Harper and Stephen Curry show that even superstar talent can outgrow the brands that once defined them. Under Armour’s empire of MVPs now faces a future where contracts might not guarantee loyalty. Fans watch closely, realizing apparel deals are less about players and more about strategic chess moves.