Aging Bryce Harper Accused of “Doping” After Tricky Medical Procedure to Boost MLB Performance

Leave aside the recent controversy involving the Phillies’ president and Bryce Harper, because he’s back with an even bigger stunt, one that’s grabbed headlines all over again. A stunt that makes him look less like a traditional ballplayer and more like a walking science experiment. And why? Because Harper believes this new approach could take his performance to another level.

Well, last season, he played in 132 games and put up 27 home runs, 75 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and an OPS+ of 129. Now, while those stats are nothing to scoff at, they still didn’t fully match the massive expectations that come with his 13-year, $330 million contract with Philadelphia. And that pressure may have pushed him to look for new ways to elevate his game.

But the route he chose has left fans wondering whether what he’s doing is even allowed.

“Bryce Harper had a third of his blood drawn out, then returned to his body,” Jomboy Media reports.

You heard that right. Harper just underwent this radical method.

Harper recently revealed that he underwent a specialized procedure designed to enhance his recovery, energy, and overall performance. On Friday, he shared on Instagram that he received an Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation treatment, commonly known as EBOO. At 33 years old, Harper believes this cutting-edge approach could give him an extra edge.

For context, this process involves drawing about a third of his blood, running it through a machine that filters and oxygenates it with ozone, and then pumping it back into his body.

Harper, now playing first base after transitioning from the outfield, also explained what he hopes to get out of it. According to him, the treatment is meant to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, fight infections, strengthen his immune system, flush out toxins, and increase his energy levels. So, his post made it clear he’s taking his preparation very seriously as he looks to be in top shape to lead the Phillies again.

That said, this move caught many people off guard.

It’s not something fans usually see in MLB, and many considered it a pretty radical step. As you expect, social media quickly lit up with debates, with some fans arguing that using outside methods like this to enhance performance crosses an ethical line.

Fans are calling out Bryce Harper

Fans are viewing Harper’s external measures to boost his performance as cheating. “Isn’t this just blood doping, which has been around forever and also illegal in several sports?” One fan questions. “Is this not essentially blood doping?” Joined by another.

Many MLB stars have turned to unconventional but legal treatments before. Trevor Bauer used PRP injections for injury recovery, Shohei Ohtani relied on PRP and regenerative therapies during his UCL rehab, and Bartolo Colon underwent stem cell procedures in 2010 that helped extend his career. So while Harper’s choice looks extreme, alternative recovery methods have been part of baseball for years.

Well, the National Institutes of Health concluded EBOO as a clinically valid procedure and doesn’t come with major side effects. It also isn’t considered doping in the sports world. Unlike traditional doping, which is specifically done to enhance athletic performance directly, EBOO isn’t linked to performance boosts in that way.

Instead, it works more like a detox for the body by filtering the blood and helping remove toxins.

The idea is that it can strengthen the immune system and help the body fight off illnesses. This might lead to better performance over time.

That said, it’s not some kind of magic shortcut that suddenly turns a player into a superstar on the field overnight. However, fans do not seem to buy this narrative.

“Pretty sure this is cheating. Olympians used to do this before steroids,” another user added. “That’s called spinning – it’s illegal, and he should be banned for a year,” another commented.

Reportedly, U.S. clinics can legally perform EBOO. But it hasn’t been approved by the FDA to treat or prevent any illnesses. However, from an MLB standpoint, the procedure isn’t banned, since it doesn’t involve taking performance-enhancing drugs or introducing any substances that would break league rules.

So, as things stand right now, EBOO isn’t illegal in the league, and there’s no solid proof that it can magically boost on-field performance. So, unless MLB steps in with new guidance, Bryce Harper is in the clear for now. “He’d better hit 90 home runs, or this is clickbait,” a sarcastic take by one user. While there’s no doubt about Harper’s dedication to upping this game next season, EBOO is still not scientifically proven as a booster to hit home runs.

However, the Phillies would surely love to see their cornerstone back to his best.