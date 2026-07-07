Ailing Cubs Star Left “Crying” After Young Fan Pens Adorable Note

Plagued by injuries throughout the season, the Chicago Cubs are in dire need of a boost to their rotation, especially after David Peterson’s 10-run outing against the St. Louis Cardinals. And who better to provide it than their ace, Justin Steele? The answer is no one. Even young Cubs fans know that. As a result, heartfelt messages wishing Steele a speedy recovery have been pouring in, with one standing out as especially adorable.

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Steele has been on the mend after having elbow surgery last season. Slated for an early summer return this year, an elbow flexor strain in late April has delayed him. While aiming to return to full strength next season, Steele has received heartfelt encouragement. A young fan, Tommy Lynch from Orland Park, Illinois, has sent him a handwritten note, leaving Steele and netizens crying from cuteness.

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Posting the photographs of the letter on X, Steele wrote, “Be right back. Crying. Cubs fans are the absolute best.”

Decorating the get-well-soon card with the W flag, Tommy from Illinois made his intentions clear from the get-go. Being a Cubs fan from “the moment” he was born, Tommy is not after autographs or merchandise; his one true desire is to see his favorite player back on the mound.

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“I have been a die-hard Cubs fan since the moment I was born,” read the note. “I watch the Cubs game all the time, and it is much more exciting when you are pitching. I can’t wait until the 2 half of the season when you are expected to return.”

Showing exceptional maturity and empathy, the young fan further made it clear that Steele’s health comes first and he must not risk another injury while rushing to return.

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“Don’t push it too much to get back really soon if you might get injured again,” Tommy advised. “I love watching you pitch, and you are amazing! I don’t know if you believe in god but I do, and I am praying for you.”

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Steele has not pitched since April 7, 2025. During their 7-0 victory over the Texas Rangers in April last year, Steele threw seven scoreless frames and took the win. That marked his 91 start for the Cubs. After spending five seasons with the Cubs, Steele posted a 3.30 career ERA with a 32-22 record.

According to Jed Hoyer, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations, the chances of Steele reaching his full potential this year, even if he returns in the second half, are “unrealistic.” If he does return, it will be in shorter bursts. Hoyer has revealed that Steele will most likely be back to pitching regularly next season if his recovery doesn’t hit any setbacks.

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While Steele’s return might no longer be in the cards, the Cubs might still receive a pitching boost.

Jameson Taillon nears return, Edward Cabrera progressing

The Chicago Cubs have finally received some positive updates when it comes to their injury-plagued rotation. Sidelined due to a hamstring injury since early June, Jameson Taillon has finally started his rehab assignment. According to MLB.com, the right-hander can even return before the All-Star break. He can reportedly be back during the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

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During his July 5 rehab assignment, Taillon threw 3.1 innings, i.e., 45 pitches. He issued two strikeouts, one run, and zero walks.

Cabrera landed on the IL a second time this season due to a hamstring injury and an adductor strain. He was stretching while trying to reach a throw at first base, which injured him on June 23. However, the Cubs have reportedly received good news on Cabrera in less than two weeks of his IL stint.

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Though he does not have a return timeline yet, Cabrera is set to begin a throwing program this week. He held a 5-4 record with a 5.10 ERA before his injury.

With a 50-40 record and second place in the NL Central, the Cubs are working hard to keep their Wild Card spot, and fans like Tommy Lynch make the efforts worth it. Baseball is not just a game. It extends much beyond those nine innings, deeply impacting younger generations. Tommy’s heart-melting note is proof of that.