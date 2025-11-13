AL East Rival Refuses to Back Down as Tarik Skubal Adresses Trade Rumors After Back to Back CY Youngs

The Red Sox are determined because their plan for the future is based on their 89-73 season, in which they finished five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who led the division. Jim Bowden, an MLB insider, says that Boston’s front office is actively looking to trade for top-tier starters, with Tarik Skubal at the top of the list.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The AL East contender just made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Now, to make a strong one-two punch at the top of their rotation, Boston needs an arm like Skubal’s to go with Garrett Crochet.

In 2025, the Tigers’ left-handed pitcher had a 13-6 record, a 2.21 ERA, and 241 strikeouts in 195.1 innings. Adding to that, his second straight Cy Young Award shows that he is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He had the most strikeouts in the American League and one of the best ERAs in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Striking out 32.2% of opposing batters, Skubal registered a quality start in 68% of his trips to the mound versus an MLB average of 51%.

The Red Sox chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, has admitted, “If we’re going to make a starting pitching addition, I think it should be somebody who can pitch at the front of a rotation, start a playoff game for us.”

For parts of the 2025 season, Brayan Bello pitched like a No. 2 starter. But he went 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts during September. And in just 1 of those 5, he recorded an out beyond the fifth inning. Plus, during Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series start vs. the Yankees, he only lasted for 2 ⅓ innings. And then there is Lucas Giolito. While he also pitched like a No. 2 for stretches last season, he has declined his mutual option to test free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, clearly, Tarik Skubal may feel the gap.

But the Boston Red Sox are not simply stopping at Skubal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Other targets include Freddy Peralta of Milwaukee (17-6, 2.70 ERA, 204 strikeouts), Joe Ryan of Minnesota (13-10, 3.42 ERA), and Sonny Gray of St. Louis (14-8, 4.28 ERA). The different choices show that the org is willing to change its plans if Detroit’s asking price is too high. The problem is real.

After all, the Tigers and Skubal are “close to $250 million” apart in extension talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skubal is in his walk year, and the Boras Corporation is representing him. And we all know how Scott Boras has a reputation for helping clients reach free agency rather than signing extensions.

Skubal addressed the speculation directly.

“Contract extension stuff is a little different, but trade stuff is out of my control. I’ve given everything I have to this organization. I want to be a Tiger for a very long time. I love Detroit. Hopefully, I’m here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His words mean more because he is the first American League pitcher to win back-to-back Cy Youngs since Pedro Martinez did it in 1999–2000. And probably this achievement will motivate Boston even more.

Tarik Skubal’s back-to-back Cy Young awards intensify Red Sox trade pursuit

The accomplishment that drove Boston’s relentless pursuit was officially confirmed on November 12 when Major League Baseball announced Skubal’s second consecutive American League Cy Young Award.

Tarik Skubal dominated with 26 out of 30 first-place votes (198 points), decisively outpacing Garrett Crochet (132 points) and Houston’s Hunter Brown (80 points). This historic back-to-back achievement places him in rare company alongside Jacob deGrom (NL, 2018-19) and Martinez. When asked about this great honor, Skubal remained true to his humble and team-oriented nature.

“It’s an individual award, obviously, but I’m proud of our team. A lot of the credit for this award goes to the guys playing behind me and to our organization.”

Imago Credit: IMAGO

On May 25, against the Cleveland Guardians, he struck out 13 batters without giving up a single walk. This was his best performance of the season and showed his dominance.

Skubal’s success is based on two top-notch weapons: his changeup and speed.

His changeup is the best in all of MLB, with a swing-and-miss rate of 46.8% and a batting average of .154 against it. Tarik’s four-seam fastball is the perfect addition to this set of pitches. It can reach speeds of up to 102.6 mph, keeping hitters off balance at all times.

No wonder Tarik Skubal is the top trade target!