Albert Pujols Among Four Astros Managerial Candidates as Randy Flores Nears Decision This Week

Four names have emerged as the Astros’ next manager—and one is a Hall of Famer. Randy Flores took charge as GM of the Houston Astros with his work cut out for him— pick a new manager to replace Joe Espada. A job easier said than done, especially with a lockout looming over the front offices across the league. However, Flores has interviewed four candidates since, and an MLB insider thinks the Astros might announce their decision soon. If the decision is finalized, Flores will have one less thing to worry about as he heads to the GM’s meeting in Las Vegas.

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“These are the four candidates we can confirm have interviewed with the Astros: Ausmus, Ensberg, Albert Pujols, and Luis Urueta, the Rangers’ bench coach, who is currently managing Aguilas in the Dominican Winter League,” said Jon Morosi on MLB Network.

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“I was told to expect a hire and a decision this week. I don’t know if they’re down to one or two finalists yet, but I would say, as they like to say in the industry, stay close. There’s probably going to be some news,” he further added.

Every candidate offers a different managerial profile, but Albert Pujols stands out among the multiple names linked to the managerial vacancy.

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The four candidates, including Pujols, Ausmus, Urueta, and Morgan Ensberg, offer different managerial profiles. With the Astros aiming to remain competitive in 2027, Flores must thoroughly consider all consequences before hiring. This season, the Astros qualified for the Wild Card round, but were swept by the Chicago White Sox.

Coming back to the managerial race, Albert Pujols is arguably the biggest name on the list. The 46-year-old is a three-time National League MVP, 11-time All-Star, and two-time World Series champion. He finished his 22-year playing career with 703 home runs, 2,218 RBIs, and 3,384 hits.

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Although Pujols has never managed a Major League team, he has already gained experience in the dugout. He led Leones del Escogido to the Dominican Winter League championship during the 2024-25 season before managing the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

In comparison, Brad Ausmus arguably brings the most relevant Major League managerial experience among the four candidates. The former Astros catcher managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, compiling a 386-422 record.

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Ausmus also spent the last three seasons as the New York Yankees’ bench coach under Aaron Boone. Moreover, he played 10 seasons with the Astros, won three Gold Gloves, and is close to senior advisor Jeff Bagwell.

Morgan Ensberg, the former Astros third baseman, has spent the last three seasons managing the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls. Before that, he managed the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits for four seasons, guiding the team to four postseason appearances.

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Luis Urueta was the Texas Rangers’ bench coach and previously served as the Marlins’ interim manager in 2024. He gives Flores an option with recent dugout experience, even if not in a managerial position.

But Pujols’ connection with Flores could work in his favor. The two were teammates with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2004 through 2008, including their 2006 World Series championship season. That familiarity could give him an advantage as Flores looks for someone he can trust to lead the clubhouse.

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Above all, Flores’ decision would determine his success as the Astros’ GM.

Flores’ First Major Test as GM

The Astros parted ways with former GM Dana Brown in August before deciding not to renew Espada’s contract following the 2026 season. Espada finished his three-year tenure with a 256-229 regular-season record and two AL West titles.

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It’s the Astros’ postseason struggles that ultimately contributed to the decision. This year, the franchise finished the 2026 regular season with an 81-81 record before being swept in the AL Wild Card Series. It was another disappointing October exit for a franchise that had established itself as one of baseball’s most successful organizations over the previous decade.

So, Flores faces a major challenge as the Astros entrusted him to bring them back their winning ways.

The new GM has already indicated that his managerial search will prioritize more than tactical knowledge. During his introductory press conference, he emphasized trust, energy, and chemistry as important qualities.

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“We can talk about game management all we want; we can talk about in-game development, we can talk about development in the big leagues, we can talk about bullpen usage and arsenal of creation and the right levers to pull in line of construction,” Flores reportedly said.

“But the first thing you’re looking for is that fishbowl of pressure, of wins — when tonight’s game matters more than anything else — looking to find someone that I can trust and can communicate with.”

Now, he just needs to evaluate the list of candidates based on these categories and take his pick.