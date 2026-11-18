Most hitters spend a career chasing 700 home runs. Albert Pujols, the former first baseman who finished with 703 and three NL MVP awards, now chases a different prize: a big league dugout. The Los Angeles Angels, fresh off a franchise-worst 62-100 collapse, are the only one of 30 clubs without a skipper.

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In an interview with Sports Central LA reporter Jill Painter, Pujols left no doubt about his appetite for the job.

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“As of right now, there’s only one that is not taken, and it is this one,” he said. “I’m open to talking to owners and front offices and getting an interview.”

Pujols can count the market because every other chair is filled. The Houston Astros hired manager Brad Ausmus on November 11, and the Seattle Mariners tabbed executive Jason Kanzler earlier in the month. That leaves the Angels, who declined manager Kurt Suzuki’s 2027 club option after a 62-100 finish, searching. Pujols then laid out how he is handling the wait.

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He kept his focus on what he controls while speaking with Painter.

“But all I can do is focus on my preparation, like I did as a player and now as a manager. The decision at the end of the day is beyond me,” he said.

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Pujols backs the preparation talk with a growing managerial ledger. He guided Leones del Escogido to a Dominican Winter League title and the 2025 Caribbean Series, then steered the Dominican Republic to a 5-0 start at the World Baseball Classic before a 2-1 semifinal loss to the United States. In April 2026, he became president of baseball operations for Dominican Winter League club Estrellas Orientales.

That record holds up against the field, with one gap. Chicago Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty and Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr. bring daily MLB dugout reps that Pujols lacks, but he counters with a Caribbean Series title, a WBC run and instant clubhouse respect.

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Pujols ended his Sports Central LA interview with a pitch to suitors. “But I can tell you that whoever gives me that opportunity, I will do my best to put those guys in the best position to win.”

Those guys need real help. The Angels slashed .234/.310/.369 with 154 home runs and a 4.29 ERA. Zach Neto, the shortstop, led the lineup with 27 homers and Mike Trout, the outfielder, added 22, while left-hander Reid Detmers punched out 211 batters.

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Pujols could supply some of that help. He regularly suits up in Spring Training and works with prospects at the Angels’ Dominican Republic academy on hitting routines, while 10 seasons in Anaheim give him instant clubhouse credibility and a winning standard.

Neither resume nor roster fix matters until Anaheim decides who runs the show.

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Angels search waits on Kroenke takeover and new GM

None of that moves forward until the Angels land a permanent general manager. Interim general manager John Mozeliak confirmed at the November GM Meetings that the permanent GM will pick the manager, and Mozeliak exits when his contract runs out in late December.

Ownership is in flux as well. Arte Moreno, the longtime owner, agreed to sell the franchise to Stan Kroenke of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for $4 billion, but the league vote is not expected until December at the earliest.

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Pujols reportedly interviewed in Houston before the Astros chose Ausmus, which makes this his second pass at a big league job in a year. Suzuki stays with the club as a special assistant after losing the job.

Fit is the big question for Pujols. Insiders said last offseason he wanted about $6 million a year and a big say over staff, so the Angels chose the cheaper Suzuki.

Pujols has the resume, the clubhouse respect and the patience, but no call comes until the Angels hire a general manager and the Kroenke sale clears. Until then, the last open chair in baseball stays empty, and Pujols keeps waiting.