Alec Bohm Fires Scott Boras Amid $528K Legal Battle Against Own Parents

Alec Bohm has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons since the season started. On the field, Bohm has not been able to start off well and has struggled. Off the field, he faced some major troubles with his parents regarding finances.

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Amid the legal battle with his parents, the Phillies star has let go of his agent, Scott Boras, as well. The Athletic reported this, saying, “Amid the legal dispute, Bohm has fired his agent, Scott Boras.”

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Alec Bohm fired Scott Boras after alleging that his parents pushed the 2020 hiring decision under duress. He said that this choice was in their own interest and not his, according to a sworn affidavit filed April 9th. Bohm briefly rejoined the Boras corporation back in March of 2026, but terminated the deal just a week later.

He then hired agent Nick Chanock of The Team, who was his representative before 2020. The switch happened while he earned $10.2 million in arbitration ahead of 2026 free agency. It is said that Boras was terminated due to a breakdown in trust and control over Bohm’s career and finances.

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Imago Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm 28, right, celebrates with Phillies owner John Middleton after the Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 7-1 in game two of an MLB, Baseball Herren, USA National League Wild Card series in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PHI20231004028 LaurencexKesterston

All this is happening while he fights his legal battle with his parents. The legal battle centers on claims that his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, mismanaged millions through four LLCs since 2019. The complaint says that they had 10% stake each while showing that Alec Bohm had full ownership. Bohm alleges he was denied access to records of over $6.5 million that were moved through his accounts.

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He claims some funds covered personal expenses, including travel tied to a recreational vehicle lifestyle. The filing also raises concerns that foundation money may have been used beyond charitable purposes.

The case went up a notch with a request to recover $528,618 transferred on March 5 into counsel’s trust. Bohm’s lawyers argue that the transfer created a “war chest” that funded the litigation before the lawsuit began. The Counsel denied any wrongdoing and says that the assets are intact and were done to protect their son.

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The dispute has also brought to light some operating agreements that Bohm says he never signed, but his signature was present.

The parents want the case moved to arbitration in Pinellas County based on LLC agreements. Bohm’s side says those agreements are not valid and should not be followed. They want the case to stay in the Philadelphia court instead. The filings also mention money taken from accounts, including $165,482, $121,464, and $15,788.18.

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A judge has given 10 days for the parents to respond, and the fight is still open.

Alec Bohm has an on-field problem as well

The Philadelphia Phillies lost the series against the Diamondbacks in a brutal way and dropped the last 2 games after winning the first. They lost the 3rd game 4-3, which sealed the series, but this is the first series they have lost. The previous series against the Giants was even worse. They got shut down in the last 2 games of the Giants series.

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And most of the blame for these losses is on the Phillies’ offense.

Against the D-Backs and the Giants, the Phillies’ offense got exposed. With a lack of major offseason additions and the Phillies choosing to “run it back,” things have not gone well. The core is still ok, but the players around the core are not showing up at all.

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Bryce Harper got a couple of timely hits against the D-Backs but was nowhere close to anything game-changing. The lack of a right-handed hitter in the lineup is a clear indication of how badly the lineup is built. But the major problem is Alec Bohm and his slump.

The former All-Star has started the season poorly, averaging .155 across the 16 games played. He still has only 1 HR and 10 RBIs across the 16 games, which shows his lack of getting on base and offensive impact on the team.

Manager Rob Thomson dropped him to eighth spot after a prolonged slump when he batted early in the order.

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Bohm was supposed to carry the middle order coming into the 2026 season, but he is now struggling to even get consistent hits, having had only 9 hits. Reduced trust in Bohm reflects wider concern about the Phillies’ offensive consistency issues.

It looks like the only reason Bohm is still on the team is that the Phillies don’t have any other decent 3rd base player. And if the batting inconsistencies continue, Bohm might have to find a new position to play, and the Phillies might start searching for a mid-season replacement.