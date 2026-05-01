Alec Bohm $3M Family Dispute Takes Bitter Turn as Parents Demand Compensation in Court

Alec Bohm has yet to showcase his best this season as he is currently batting .151 and has managed just 1 homer. However, more than his on-field struggles, his off-field deviations seem to be troubling him a lot.

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The baseball world went through a shockwave in March when Bohm reportedly filed a lawsuit against his own parents, seeking a judgment of $3 million. He sued them for financial irregularities and then started the season with the Phillies. Now, as new details emerge, the family dispute seems to be taking a wrong turn.

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“His parents also allegedly indicated they will invoice him $50/hour for their financial labor over the years,” the Athletic reports.

Last March, Bohn accused his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, of mismanaging his finances. As per Bohm’s lawsuit filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, his parents were siphoning his money for their personal use. Reportedly, Bohm’s parents started two LLCs back in 2019, where they invested the money Bohm earned from baseball.

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USA Today via Reuters Jun 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA. Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) receives congratulations from third baseman Alec Bohm (28) after he hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies signed Bohm from the 2018 MLB draft for $5.85 million. Till now, he has already made $19.6 million, and another $10.2 million is due this year. All this money, Bohm alleged, was channeled to other holdings without his knowledge. Even funds were being channeled from his foundation, “Alec Bohm Foundation,” for personal use.

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All these happened in March, and now the counter came from his parents, who sought compensation for their labour.

“Daniel and Lisa repeatedly advised Alec that, whenever they acted on his behalf, they did so as Alec’s parents — whose assistance always came free of charge,” the lawsuit further says. According to Daniel and Lisa Bohm, all they have done was out of love for their son. There’s nothing for their personal gain. However, now that they are charged for irregularities, they will ask for compensation for every work hour they have given at $50 per hour.

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“He was more than happy for us to take care of and maintain his residences and run his foundation, while he focused solely on baseball, which we spent many, many hours doing. We never asked for or received any payment for any of the work we did for Alec. We did that work as his parents who love him,” Bohm’s parents said in their filing.

Moreover, they have also added that they did not control Bohm’s finances and just worked as advisors with Bohm’s permission. Apart from seeking compensation, they seek to have the lawsuit against them dismissed. “This is a private, family dispute regarding personal finances,” Daniel and Lisa Bohm’s preliminary objections read: “with no nexus to Philadelphia, that is subject to arbitration in Florida.”

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So, now it is to be seen if the court dismisses the case or approves the injunction. But for Bohm, his both on-field and off-field journey looks rough.

Alec Bohm’s journey with the Phillies is looking shaky

Since last year, Alec Bohm has been rumored to be a trade piece for the Phillies, and his rough start this year amplified the rumor. In the first 29 games, he’s hitting .151/.218/.208 with just one home run and an 18 OPS+.

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“Philadelphia stands out as a team with a need at third base. And Paredes is a two-time All-Star at 28, with another year on his contract. Teams will register interest,” FanSided’s Christopher Kline said on Wednesday.

Yes, the Astors’ Isaac Paredes for Alec Bohm in the Phillies. Reason? Infield logjam at the Astros. They currently have at least six major-league capable players, including Isaac Paredes , Jeremy Peña , Jose Altuve , Nick Allen , and prospects like Brice Matthews . This surplus could lead the club to become sellers at the 2026 trade deadline.

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So, trading Paredes shouldn’t be a problem for the Astros, while the Phillies could have a better offense than Bohm. Paredes is currently hitting .253 and has belted 3 homers, but he set a career high with 31 in 2023. And with Alec Bohm getting tangled with lawsuits, chances are high that the Phillies will start looking beyond him.