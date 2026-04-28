Alec Bohm’s Parents Dismiss Allegations of Financial Mismanagement in Demand to Quash Lawsuit

A bitter legal war over millions has erupted between Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and his own parents. In late March 2026, Bohm sued his parents, Daniel and Lisa, over alleged financial mismanagement. The situation took a sharp turn when his parents filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

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According to their lawyer, Daniel Bohm and Lisa Bohm have “always tried to protect their son and his assets.”

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According to the court filings, Alec’s parents have been in charge of their son’s finances since 2019. Daniel Bohm stated that his son never questioned how the funds were handled until October 2025.

What started as an hours-long conversation eventually led to Alec filing a lawsuit seeking at least $3 million in damages for financial misconduct. The Bohm parents then had to move to court, urging dismissal of the same.

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Daniel and Lisa set up a series of LLCs to hold and manage their son’s earnings and assets. And they stated that Alec had no problems with that until recently. During the lengthy conversation they had in October, Alec Bohm repeatedly stepped away to take calls and returned with more questions each time.

His parents believed that the questions were coming from somebody else. According to the filings, “Alec had never objected to or really questioned anything we ever did for him up until that point.”

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Daniel Bohm and his wife received a letter from their son’s attorney asking for details of the financial records. That included organizational documents tied to the LLCs. The issues escalated further in March this year, when Alec withdrew funds from his account.

The account was tied to the LLCs, and the parents said it disrupted the payments for recurring expenses related to Alec’s properties. It included the fees for the condominium they used to live in. However, the Bohm parents had moved out of the condo in February and have been living in the RV they used for traveling to Alec’s games.

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The expenses also included rent and electric bill for his New York apartment and security bill for his Texas property. And some of these bills are still in the parents’ names.

A few days later, his parents moved $528,618 to their attorney’s trust account. According to the attorney, the money was put there for safekeeping so that Daniel and Lisa could cover the LLC-related expenses.

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This became one of the central points of Alec Bohm’s complaints. He is not just asking for $3 million; he also wants his parents to return the $528K. According to the reports from April 27, the parents argued that the claims are subject to mandatory arbitration. They have denied any wrongdoing and urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

The entire incident spiraled into a fallout among the family. The parents are yet to find a stable home for themselves. And Alec and his folks have communicated only through their respective attorneys.

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However, the player’s lawsuit and his allegations paint a different picture.

Alec Bohm alleges siphoning of funds

Alec has some serious accusations against his parents. He claims his parents denied him access to his own money by freezing four LLC accounts. When he asked them for account statements and login details in January 2026, they allegedly refused to answer and even lawyered up.

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This significantly escalated the situation, and eventually, Alec Bohm perceived that his parents were siphoning money. According to legal documents, he presumed that Daniel and Lisa were converting the funds for their personal use.

The parents stated in their filings that they had only a 10% stake in their administrative role. And that Alec Bohm was the actual owner of the entire amount and all the assets.

The Phillies third baseman also accuses his parents of pulling money from The Alec Bohm Foundation to pay for their own expenses. Because they initially refused to clarify where the money was going, Alec is now demanding full control of his accounts and an independent audit to track every dollar transferred.

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Alec Bohm was asked about the lawsuit in March after the Phillies first game. He refused to discuss personal matters, and he has maintained his stance. His parents, on the other hand, have expressed the hope that their son will find his claims to be “misguided and unfounded.”

At the end of the day, it’s not just about mismanagement. Alec Bohm has accused his own parents of misusing his hard-earned money for their personal benefit. While Daniel and Lisa express a desire to restore their relationship, Alec’s severe allegations make any family reunion seem highly unlikely in the near future.