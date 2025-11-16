Alex Bregman Priority Takes Backseat for Red Sox as Craig Breslow Told to Aggressively Chase $56M Star Amid Lofty Wishlist

The general manager meetings have come and gone, and while these are usually what light the first spark under the hot stove. Boston Red Sox fans were hoping to get some insights on the big question: Is Alex Bregman coming back, or is he really pivoting elsewhere?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Pouring water on the Bregman-to-Red Sox plot was podcaster Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports. He didn’t throw cold water; he dumped the whole ice bucket over the reunion.

“From Craig Breslow, the wishlist: a frontline starter to pair with Garrett Crochet and a right-handed hitting middle-of-the-order slugger,” Riley said. “I really like the idea for Boston to go and grab Sandy Alcantara… It’ll cost less, but he can still slot right behind Crochet… If you’re looking for a slugger, that’s the keyword here, because Alex Bregman is a 20-something homer guy. Pete Alonso can pop 40 or more, and if that’s what they’re looking for, Pete Alonso is the guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago credits: MLB.COM

Suddenly, the room had shifted with Riley and many others saying so. And now Bregman, yet again, was not the centerpiece of the offseason conversation anymore but was a subplot. Plus, in the meetings, Craig Breslow didn’t do much to counter that narrative either. Throughout the meeting, he was transparent about wanting a frontline starter and a power bat, yet he was vague about Bregman and his future in Boston.

Right now, even the market thinks Bregman might be on his way out. Because he is likely looking for that big deal, maybe his last contract. So, he needs a long-term deal, and that’s something that the Sox likely can’t afford right now. Meanwhile, everyone from the Mariners, Tigers, Cubs, and others is already circling.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Red Sox are talking pitchers, sluggers, and everything else except Alex Bregman. Scott Boras, meanwhile, couldn’t help but poke some fun at the uncertainty, saying, “No one wants a Breg-xit.” Tarik Skubal, in fact, made a pitch: “I’d love to play with him… he’d bring a lot to our club.”

But is Skubal hinting at something, because rumors of him heading to Boston are coming through, too!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Could Tarik Skubal be the ace who changes everything for the Boston Red Sox?

Tarik Skubal. Just this name gets the Boston Red Sox fanbase’s imagination running wild. The two-time Cy Young winner had dominated in 2025 and posted a 2.21 ERA, a 0.891 WHIP, and a 6.5 WAR. These are not just any numbers; they scream, “rotation ace.” But even then, the Tigers can’t or won’t pay him the long-term salary he deserves. But here is the thing, he is a Scott Boras client, and sure, insiders like David Samson are not really the superagent fans, but you have to give it to him, he gets his players the deal they need, mostly.

And Skubal is most certainly entering free agency next year. And this fact leaves a tantalizing door for Boston. CBS Sports, in fact, has listed Boston as the No. 4 team to watch for a Skubal trade. It’s right behind the Dodgers, Mets, and Mariners. The idea is simple: pair him with Garrett Crochet and give Boston one of the most fearsome rotations.

ADVERTISEMENT

But here is the catch: Breslow would most likely have to give up some of his prized positions, like Wilyer Abreu and Triston Casas. And you could even see Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, or Ceddanne Rafaela, too. On the pitching side, prospects like Payton Tolle, Brandon Clarke, Kyson Witherspoon, or Connelly Early could be tossed too.

So, from a low-end deal to a high-end, anything is possible. It is surely a risk, given Skubal would be a one-year rental before he hits free agency, but sometimes when you need big rewards, you have to gamble. If Breslow could land him without sacrificing the future, Boston could be at a major advantage. After all, 89 wins and a playoff spot last season show Boston has the pieces, and pairing them with Skubal would be gold class.

Do you think Boston will let go of their cautious, usual approach?