Alex Bregman Refuses to Stoop to Sam Kennedy’s Trash Talk After Red Sox Low Blow

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Alex Bregman’s short stint in Boston left a lasting imprint. In just one season with the Red Sox, he became more than just a veteran bat in the lineup. He was a clubhouse anchor. But, as quickly as the chapter formed, it ended. Shortly after he left the team, Sam Kennedy suggested that it was a personal choice, refusing to elaborate. However, Bregman doesn’t want to escalate the situation.

“The fans in Boston are unbelievable. My teammates were incredible. I’ll be a fan of them for life. I loved playing for AC and the coaching staff there. They mean a lot to me,” Bregman told USA Today. The fact that he loved the team so much makes it a little odd for him to leave the Red Sox and join forces with the Chicago Cubs. Especially after Kennedy’s taunting public statement against him, claiming that if he “wanted to be here, ultimately, he’d be here.”

But the situation appears quite different from Bregman’s perspective. Understandably, the Cubs’ offer was different than what the Red Sox made him. But if the latter had just matched it, would he have stayed?

“I just really don’t want to get into it,’’ he said. “It’s not worth it.”

The Red Sox offered him a $165 million contract with deferred money. However, it did not include a no-trade clause. Meanwhile, the Cubs offered a five-year, $175 million contract with a no-trade clause. Seemingly, Bregman sought greater independence as he settled into the contract with a no-trade clause. But, according to him, that wasn’t the only aspect.

“It was more than just that,” Bregman said, not explaining further.

According to reports, the Red Sox believed Alex Bregman did not have another offer stronger than the one they made him, and the situation became quite difficult for him. At the end, he left after just one season with the team.

Alex Bregman looks forward to making history with the Cubs

“It feels good, I’m so excited to be here,’’ Bregman said. “There’s just so much tradition. Great fanbase. So much history. Great energy in the ballpark. Everything.”

Bregman posted a .288 BABIP and continued to average nearly four pitches per plate appearance in his only year with the Red Sox. Moving to the Cubs, he aims to bring back the glory days.

“I just hope to do my part in helping this team win. Obviously, they already had a really good team and made a postseason run last year. Now, I hope to help them any way I can.”

He has now joined forces with the Cubs, who are steeped in history and play at Wrigley Field. They last won the World Series in 2016, ending a 108-year drought. But nearly a decade later, the drought seems to have re-emerged. With a powerful finisher like Alex Bregman joining them, Chicago is clearly signaling its intent to compete at the highest level again. Understandably, now is the perfect time for Bregman to move on from the Red Sox, forget about what Kennedy said, and focus on the field.