Alex Bregman’s Father Sends Emotional Message After Cubs Signing as Red Sox Pivot to Problematic 2X All-Star

The Boston Red Sox‘s failure to sign Alex Bregman is going to be one of the biggest fumbles in a long time. While the Red Sox fans are sad about the missed signing, there is one person who is happy to see Alex Bregman sign with the Chicago Cubs.

Alex Bregman’s dad wrote a post showing how proud he is after Bregman chose Chicago.

“I’ve watched Alex work tirelessly, chase his dream, and never forget where he came from,” said Sam Bregman. “Signing with the Chicago Cubs is a proud dad moment, and it’s a reminder that every New Mexico kid deserves the same shot he had.”

The Boston Red Sox missed out on Alex Bregman after offering five years and $165 million, losing him to the Cubs.

Chicago signed Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract with $70 million in deferrals, finalizing the deal Saturday night. Bregman hit .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games for Boston, earning his third All-Star nod despite a quadriceps injury.

Red Sox fans now face a roster hole at third base and must explore alternative options immediately.

The contract marks the Chicago Cubs’ largest average annual value at $35 million, reflecting a serious market commitment.

Bregman joins a defensively solid infield with Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson, improving both offense and infield depth. Chicago needed a right-handed power bat to offset Kyle Tucker’s potential departure and enhance playoff contention in the NL Central.

The timing of the signing during the Bears’ playoff coverage amplified visibility and reinforced Chicago’s willingness to spend on top free agents.

Bregman’s connection with Chicago extends beyond baseball, making his father proud of the professional and personal fit achieved. He has previously earned two World Series rings, a Gold Glove, and consistently maintained a .365 career OBP, proving long-term value. The Cubs’ organization viewed Bregman as a leader with proven impact on younger teammates and clubhouse culture.

His arrival signals the team’s intention to remain competitive while balancing pitching depth and infield flexibility for 2026.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are now linked to Eugenio Suárez, a player capable of providing raw power and a cleanup bat.

Suárez hit 49 home runs with 118 RBIs last season and offers positional flexibility, although his 35.9% strikeout rate requires careful lineup planning. While not Bregman, Suárez presents Boston with a chance to fill the offensive void and maintain a competitive AL East roster.

Signing him would address short-term needs while allowing Red Sox management to recalibrate their strategy after missing their top target.

The Cubs just reminded everyone that spending big can still win friends and influence standings. Bregman’s arrival turns Chicago into a team where math meets muscle, talent, and dad-approved pride. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are left rethinking their roster, wallets, and negotiation strategies in real time.

Other options for the Red Sox if they miss out on Eugenio Suarez, too

The Boston Red Sox are staring down another offseason cliff, and it’s not getting any less steep. After losing Alex Bregman and now chasing Eugenio Suárez, Boston’s big-name hunt feels like a season-long game of musical chairs. Suárez might be Boston’s next lifeline, but what if he slips through their fingers, too? The team must dig deeper and fast to patch that glaring third-base hole.

If the Red Sox miss out on Eugenio Suárez, options for adding a third baseman narrow significantly. Suárez hit 49 home runs last season but posted minus-5 Outs Above Average, showing defensive struggles. His projected contract is three years for $69 million, offering moderate payroll flexibility for Boston.

One alternative is Isaac Paredes from the Astros, who provides consistent offensive production and plate discipline. He has a career 115 OPS+ and a 17.4 percent strikeout rate, under control through 2027. Despite his strengths, Paredes has a minus-3 OAA at third base, and Houston would demand valuable assets in return.

Another possible trade target is Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals, known for defensive reliability at second base. Donovan has a career .272 average with 117 OPS+, but little power, hitting a career-high 14 home runs. His $5.8 million deal through 2027 makes him affordable, though acquiring him may require top prospects or salary coverage from Boston.

The Red Sox are running out of time while Bregman and Suárez enjoy new homes. Isaac Paredes and Brendan Donovan offer options, but each comes with real complications for Boston. Fans can only hope Boston’s front office trades wisely before spring training becomes a guessing game.