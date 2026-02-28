Alex Cora Drops Scary Update as 29YO Red Sox Star Confirmed to Miss Time After Spring Training Injury

Spring training was hard on one struggling infielder, and just when it seemed like he had caught a break, it hit him again. Brendan Rodgers moved to Boston to try to get his career back on track, but an injury in a meaningless spring game could end his comeback before it even starts. This setback could decide whether he gets a second chance or fades into obscurity because he doesn’t have many chances to show what he can do on an already crowded roster.

Brendan Rodgers had to leave Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game against Minnesota because he hurt his right shoulder while trying to field a ball at second base. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe says that Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave a bad update after Rodgers’ CT scan and MRI: “They’re still waiting for Brendan Rodgers’ test results, but it doesn’t look good, and he’ll miss some time.” Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald wrote that the injury didn’t happen during the dive but rather when Rodgers went to get the ball afterward.

