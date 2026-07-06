Alex Cora’s Mets Chances Fade Fast While Don Mattingly’s MLB Future Remains Uncertain

The Mets find themselves in the midst of a disastrous stretch, sitting last in the NL East, and there seems to be only one potential saving grace after they parted ways with Carlos Mendoza. Alex Cora has been heavily linked with the New York Mets’ managerial opening. However, the Philadelphia Phillies have also had their eyes on Cora since early in the season. Ironically, though, the Phillies’ interest in the former Red Sox manager may not be the biggest obstacle for the Mets. Instead, it has more to do with the success Don Mattingly has enjoyed in Philadelphia so far.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“While the New York Mets would love to hire Alex Cora as their next manager, Cora is still expected to join the Phillies after rejecting their offer to replace Rob Thomson, who the club fired on April 28,” Bob Nightengale wrote in his USA Today piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies were 9-19 early in the season and decided to implement a managerial change. They fired Rob Thomson and put Mattingly in as the interim manager. However, Nightengale highlighted how the offer went to Alex Cora first. He had lost his job as the Boston Red Sox manager on April 25. This could have been a perfect reemployment opportunity for Cora had he accepted, but he chose to prioritize family instead.

However, looking back at it, Philadelphia might not complain about how it turned out. Mattingly has helped the team to second place in the NL East, and they currently have a 50-40 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I just kinda still like keeping it simple and us playing good baseball. That’s really what interests me as much as anything. I feel like I’ve kind of accomplished a lot of things on the field,” the Phillies interim manager said, as quoted by Tim Kelly from On Pattison.

Imago Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly already has 12 years of MLB managing experience with the Dodgers and Marlins. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia put Mattingly in charge for the remainder of the season. They haven’t disclosed any future plans for him yet. And the manager himself hasn’t cared to comment on the same either. That’s why Nightengale mentioned that many hoped that Alex Cora would be taking over somewhere in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the recent success makes it unlikely. Meanwhile, Andy Green, the Senior Vice President for Player Development, chose to step down from his role and act as an interim manager for the Mets. And this shows a huge contrast between the two NL East teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phillies’ turnaround leaves Mets searching for answers

Both the Phillies and the Mets had a disappointing early season in 2026. Each of them was below .500, and they were struggling in different departments. And both these clubs eventually dismissed their respective managers. However, Philadelphia acted quickly. They fired Thomson on April 28 and hired Mattingly on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York, however, decided on June 26, and they are still looking for answers. While Alex Cora’s joining remains uncertain, Nightengale pointed out that “Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran is the favorite for the Mets.”

The result? The Phillies are breathing down the neck of the Atlanta Braves (leading with 52-36), and are 1.5 games ahead in the Wild Card race. The Mets, on the other hand, have remained at the bottom of the same division for most of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

True, New York isn’t officially out of contention yet. But entering the playoffs with a 37-53 record is incredibly difficult. Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez has recently commented on a bright postseason possibility for the Phillies.

“I would not be surprised if this team is in the mix to win a World Championship in the second half,” A-Rod exclaimed in a recent interview following a 6-1 win over the Kansas City Royals this Saturday.

The Mets’ pursuit of Alex Cora might fade soon. People still consider Philadelphia to be Cora’s destination at the end of this season, and the Phillies haven’t disclosed a clear plan either. There’s no straight answer, and the decision appears quite complicated for both clubs.