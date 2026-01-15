Alex Cora Sends Clear Message to Craig Breslow as Red Sox’s Offseason Direction Raises Questions

Red Sox fans may finally be running out of patience with the front office. After staying mostly quiet during an offseason in which big names like Edwin Díaz, Pete Alonso, and now Alex Bregman slipped away, many fans are starting to lose hope. Sure, Boston brought in a few pieces, like Willson Contreras, but that hardly feels like enough for a team that claims it wants to contend for a World Series, especially after taking a major hit by losing its dependable third baseman.

And who’s catching the heat for all of this? Red Sox president Craig Breslow. But it’s not just the fans anymore. Even manager Alex Cora appears to have dropped a subtle message aimed at Breslow, hinting at some frustration as the team continues to struggle through an underwhelming offseason.

“Obviously, we got some really good young guys, but I truly believe that the job is not done yet. And we still got time, the one thing that I have learned over the years, being with the Red Sox in 18, two weeks into camp. Jamie Martinez walked in, and he helped us win a World Series last year. Alex Bregman walked in late, and he helped us make it to the playoffs,” Cora said via MLB Network Radio.

So, to be honest, the Red Sox have a history of pulling off late-offseason magic. If you remember last year, Bregman didn’t come aboard until the very last moment, either. So from Alex Cora’s point of view, it’s not time to hit the panic button just yet!

The real question is: who do they go after this time?

Last offseason, Alonso and Bregman were the final big names still on the board. This year, both have already landed elsewhere, and most of the top-tier options are gone, too. That said, a few intriguing names are still out there, like Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette, and Kyle Tucker, but any one of them would come with a hefty price tag.

That’s what makes this stretch so interesting. Can the Red Sox pull off another last-minute surprise? Cora’s comments seem to suggest he’s still holding out hope.

And when he says the job isn’t finished, it feels like a message directed straight at the front office.

Yes, Boston has added players like Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo, but the clubhouse is still clearly missing a true marquee player.

And when your manager says the work isn’t done yet, that should ring loudly in the front office. The big question now is whether Craig Breslow is actually listening.

The Red Sox might have just listened to Cora

Just as Cora’s message seemed to echo toward the front office, the Red Sox finally made their biggest move of the offseason. Only after Bregman’s deal with the Cubs became official, Boston responded by locking up left-hander Ranger Suárez on a five-year, $130 million contract. Their first major-league free-agent signing of the winter!

And yes, Suárez brings real value. He’s been consistently effective, ranking 15th in fWAR over the past five seasons despite sitting just 38th in innings pitched during that span. If you remember, last year he logged his heaviest workload yet, pitching 157⅓ innings across 26 starts.

Now, though, the spotlight shifts back to the offense.

With Bregman gone, there’s still a glaring hole in the lineup that needs to be filled. The pitching upgrade is a strong start, but the job clearly isn’t finished. So the question remains. Can Cora’s pep talk spark another move, this time to bring in the offensive firepower the team still desperately needs?