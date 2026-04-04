Alex Cora Steps In After Fierce Red Sox Fans Mercilessly Booed 26YO Star

The Red Sox have a few changes in their lineup in the offseason, but their hot corner surely stands out. Since 2025, the Red Sox’s third base has been the area of contention and clubhouse turmoil. From removing Rafael Devers for Alex Bregman and then looking for free agents to replace Bregman, Boston’s third base has been through a lot of transition.

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However, Caleb Durbin came from the Brewers to take over Boston’s much-contested third base, and fans showed him some tough love, which made Alex Cora come to his defense.

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“I’m glad that he got the hit. I think everybody was able to breathe, including me, but the kid played great at third base, put a good swing there after the weird double play in the first one. So he’s gonna be OK. He’s a good ball player. I think people here are going to love him,” Cora said after winning the series opener against the Padres.

The Red Sox ended their five-game losing streak by winning 5-2 against the Padres. Their offense came back to life at last with four batters scoring runs.

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However, unfortunately, Durbin, in the second inning, was on the receiving end of the fans’ fury as they booed him. Entering the series opener against the Padres, Durbin was going 0-for-18, which after the second inning turned 0-for-19! Yes, you heard that right. A meager .000 average!

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 16, 2025 Los Angeles, California, USA Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin 21 reacts at second after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning during game three of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodger Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251016_lbm_aj4_095

For the Red Sox fans, this number is coming from the hot corner, where Devers recorded 28 homers at .272 in 2024. Last year, Bregman took over and scored 18 homers at .273. So, someone filling their shoes and coming off 0-for-19 from the first five games is unacceptable. Result? Durbin came to bat in the second inning and was welcomed with boos.

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However, the boos converted to cheers in the fourth inning when Durbin won a battle against Padres’ Michael King. He hit an RBI single up the middle to put the Red Sox up 2-0 in the fourth. Durbin’s first hit of the season, and that makes his average .045. Still not enough to fill the shoes of Bregman or Devers, but enough for Cora to stand behind his new third baseman.

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Cora is confident that the fans will love Durbin, and if the opening game against the Padres is any hint, maybe Cora’s statement will come true. Until then, the 26-year-old is embracing the intense fan reaction.

“That’s Boston, right? You want fans that are poured into it. … It’s honestly a good thing, because you want the fans to be on you. That’s what makes Boston special,” Durbin said.

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But while Durbin hinted about a comeback, Cora has a few areas of concern.

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Injuries and ABS are still haunting the Red Sox

The Red Sox’s pitching was already blowing up opportunities this year. They gave up 5+ runs per game before the Padres series. Now, the issue just hit the roof as Johan Oviedo was placed on the 15-day IL on Friday with a right elbow strain.

Oviedo’s Red Sox debut against the Astros didn’t go as expected, as he gave up four runs. Still, his absence would further strain the already-stretched rotation of Boston. Reportedly, Oviedo had Tommy John surgery following the 2023 season when he was with the Pirates and missed the entire 2024 campaign. So, it’s always a risk with his injury.

And if this is not enough, the Red Sox’s struggles with the ABS this year are another haunting part.

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“It’s a process. It’s a new system,” Cora said. “Some of them have been part of it in the minor leagues. Others have been detached from the system for three years or two years,” Cora said.

For instance, the Red Sox’s game against the Reds last Saturday saw a few wrong calls by the umpire CB Bucknor. But the team was unable to challenge as they lost out on the right calls.

The Red Sox have used their challenges in non-leverage spots, and it has hurt them so far. So, if Durbin’s first hit of the season is something positive, Cora still has several areas to improve upon to make the fans stop booing.