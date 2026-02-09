Alex Cora’s Confidence Meets Blunt Reality Check as Red Sox Potential Questioned After Alex Bregman Admission

The Boston Red Sox really messed up the whole offseason in the name of budget signings. They lost out on Pete Alonso to the Orioles and Alex Bregman to the Cubs, but somehow, they are still confident in the team. And Alex Cora thinks this team is ready for a big run.

In a recent interview, Jim Bowden, he spoke about how the Red Sox’s offseason has been very bad.

Bowden said, “They’re just missing that big bat. I don’t know if there’s a way they could… Maybe they could sign an Alex Bre… Oh, sorry. Didn’t mean to do that. But think that’s what they’re missing.”

The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason knowing they needed a strong bat to replace Alex Bregman, who hit .273 with 18 homers and a .822 OPS over 114 games in 2025.

Despite pursuing multiple hitters, Boston watched high‑impact free agents like Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso sign elsewhere. Schwarber led the majors with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs in 2025, showing rare power production. Alonso drove in 126 runs and hit 38 home runs last year, another clear middle‑of‑order bat.

Both players filled big power roles that other teams now enjoy, while Boston moved on.

Boston’s only regular offensive addition was first baseman Willson Contreras via trade, a hitter with solid season marks but not elite power.

Contreras posted OPS+ figures above average in recent years, but did not match elite slugger output. The signing of infielder Isiah Kiner‑Falefa added defense and flexibility, but he only had two homers in 138 games last year.

Boston then traded for Caleb Durbin, who hit just 11 homers in 2025. None of these moves filled the gap left by Bregman’s power bat.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora admitted that losing Alex Bregman “felt like the world was falling apart,” reflecting real disruption in the lineup.

Despite that statement, Cora later said he felt Boston had “a more complete team than last year,” showing optimism. That second comment appears at odds with missing elite hitters amid other teams’ power acquisitions.

Boston fans saw rotation upgrades like Ranger Suárez’s five‑year, $130M deal, but lineup firepower remained thin. The contrast between statements highlights broader concerns about offensive balance.

The lack of a big bat matters because the Red Sox finished ninth in home runs and scored 786 runs in 2025, placing third in their division.

Without substantial power threats, Boston projects more low‑scoring games in a powerful American League East. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays signed slugger Kazuma Okamoto on a four‑year, $60M deal, adding another middle‑order bat.

The New York Yankees re‑signed Cody Bellinger, who hit 29 home runs and 98 RBI last year. Such additions may give those teams deeper run production in the 2026 season.

Boston still works toward adding offense, but many top bats are off the market or already signed. The Boston Red Sox traded for Caleb Durbin to fill third base, but his bat profile lacks elite power. Teams like the Blue Jays and Yankees have strengthened their lineups with high‑impact bats in free agency. Red Sox scoring remains an open question as spring training approaches in mid‑February.

Fans hope Boston finds a true middle‑of‑order bat before Opening Day.

The Red Sox offsense are in more confusion

The Boston Red Sox watched Alex Bregman walk away, leaving Yoshida and Cora scrambling for middle‑order clarity. The front office’s moves have created more questions than answers, highlighting offensive disarray and missed opportunities. Fans are left wondering if Boston can truly stabilize their lineup before spring training begins.

Boston solved its infield problems by acquiring 25‑year‑old Caleb Durbin from the Brewers on February 9, 2026, giving Boston another reliable defender across multiple positions (infield) and a bat with proven contact skills.

Durbin hit .256 with 11 home runs and 18 steals across 136 games in 2025, adding valuable versatility. The Red Sox also traded pitching prospects Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan, addressing their third base gap after losing Alex Bregman.

This move gives Boston a more flexible infield and less pressure on earlier defensive concerns.

Meanwhile, Boston faces a crowded outfield roster with five players competing for three spots and the designated hitter role, a clear logjam.

Jarren Duran produced a .256 average with 16 home runs and 24 steals in 2025, showing a mix of power and speed that demands playing time. Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela each won defensive recognition in 2025, complicating decisions for everyday roles.

Roman Anthony’s .292 performance in limited action further squeezes opportunities for regular at‑bats.

Masataka Yoshida’s future complicates matters, as he hit .266 with four home runs and 26 runs batted in over 188 at‑bats in 2025, signaling reduced impact. Yoshida’s five‑year contract, signed before 2023, makes moving him difficult without absorbing most of his remaining salary. He is expected to play for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, potentially missing half of spring training and valuable reps.

Missing those reps may limit his chance to secure a clear spot in Boston’s crowded outfield and designated hitter plans.