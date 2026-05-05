Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia Joins MLB World in Mourning Demise of Legendary Yankees Broadcaster

The Yankees stadium still stands, and the pinstripes still take the field— but one thing is missing. The absence of the voice that used to turn game nights into a theater is too much to bear. As the legendary broadcaster John Sterling passed away on May 4, Yankees legends joined in to pay their respects and keep him in their memories.

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Among the Yankees stars, A-Rod was one of the closest to him since 2014. “John Sterling was one of one. I loved him, and I’ll always be grateful for how good he was to me throughout my career,” wrote Alex Rodriguez on X to bid adieu to his friend.



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“No one loved baseball more than John. He was a true ambassador for the game, beloved and revered by everyone who knew him or heard his voice.”

38-year-old Rodriguez was going through a tough time due to his season-long suspension for PEDs, when Sterling had publicly backed him in the following season. Rodriguez bolstered their friendship in 2015 by offering him his Manhattan apartment after the broadcaster’s house was destroyed in a fire.

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It is impossible not to fall in love with the voice that called the Yankees games for 36 years. Sterling has been with the pinstripes through eight World Series, and he has been with them in their lowest points. And it’s truly hard to find the perfect words to honor the legend who called 5,631 games for a team.

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“RIP John Sterling. An absolute legend of our game, thank you for everything 🙏🏾,” CC Sabathia posted on X.

Carsten Charles Sabathia Jr. reached the 3,000 strikeouts milestone in the second inning of the Diamondbacks game in April 2019. While the entire dugout was emptied to congratulate him, Sterling’s voice immortalized the moment.

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“He has 3 strikeouts, he has 3,000, and next stop, CC Sabathia, the Hall of Fame,” John delivered.

While Sterling retired in 2024, his foretelling was proven true in 2025 when Sabathia was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. This is a prime example of how a few simple words can become the engravings of sports history.

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Because Sterling’s voice never narrated the moments. It elevated them to a level that made others reach a larger-than-life level.

Not just a play-by-play, John Sterling was pure performance

Many believe that Sterling’s voice made the Yankees sound like the Yankees. His iconic line, “Ballgame over! Yankees win! Theeeeeee Yankees win!” still rings in the ears of the entire Yankees nation.

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And it’s not just the big wins. He would add a touch of drama in every little moment. His standard preamble for home runs, “It is high, it is far, it is gone!” has been echoed through the fans on hundreds of occasions.

Following his demise, the Yankees released an official statement honoring his “theatrical and unapologetic style.”

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“We pause today — along with millions of Yankees fans around the world — to recognize the passing of one of our own,” the statement read. “John Sterling breathed life and excitement into Yankees games for 36 years while wearing his passion for baseball and the Yankees on his sleeve.”

His unique style established a magical connection between him and the audience. And every single Yankees fan agrees to the statement that his “signature calls will resonate for as long as we put on pinstripes.”

The Yankees will host the Orioles for the 3rd game of the series on Monday. That is the first game since John Sterling’s passing, and New York will probably see a much bigger homage than a written statement.