Alex Rodriguez Puts Yankees on Notice as Aaron Judge Situation Raises Concerns

The New York Yankees have chased a championship for 16 years and fallen short. And now, the worst news has hit the team. Upon missing Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians and going through one of the worst slumps of his career (.672 OPS through 20 games), manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Aaron Judge will be day-to-day due to a bone bruise near his right rib cage. But Thursday night’s announcement didn’t bring much hope.

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Judge “will be reimaged in approximately four to six weeks to determine level of healing and appropriate next steps,” reported Bryan Hoch, while Alex Rodriguez gave the team a reality check.

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“In New York, it’s all about winning championships… and I think that’s… looming over this franchise like a dark cloud. Because starting next spring training, the best player in the game, Aaron Judge, is going to be 35-years-old,” noted A-Rod in an interview on FOX.

A-Rod believes that with Aaron Judge, the Yanks have a real possibility of breaking their losing streak. But at the same time, the pressure of being the best hitter in the league might start to weigh on Judge.

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He noted that Yankees fans measure success through championship rings and nothing else. While Aaron Judge has broken multiple records, at the end of the day, the fans are going to ask, “How many championships did you win?” And currently, Judge might not have an answer for it.

And the reason for that is the Yankees.

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The Yankees do have decent players on the team, but in crunch time, they stop delivering. But they can’t afford this any longer, because if the Yankees don’t win anything under Aaron Judge, they might have to wait longer even to get a sniff of the World Series ring.

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Aaron Judge turns 35 next year, and with age, a player starts to regress. One of the biggest examples would be Albert Pujols.

The right-handed hitter maintained an elite OPS over 1.000 through age 31. As age and chronic knee and foot injuries took their toll, his bat speed and mobility dropped. During his time with the Angels (ages 32–41), his production plunged, causing his OPS to frequently drop below .750 and making him a liability until a late-career resurgence as a designated hitter.

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The same can happen to Judge, as well. Plus, the injuries are going to happen more often than not. And without Aaron Judge, his team looks weak.

For a few seasons now, we have seen Judge miss time due to injuries. This time, the Yankees sent him for a CT scan and extra imaging after discomfort spread into the shoulder area. The team also brought in specialist Gregory Pearl, who studies thoracic outlet syndrome in athletes.

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That was already a concern because TOS can be about nerve compression between the neck and shoulder. And the next thing we know is that the captain will miss more than a month, and that includes the entire series against the Boston Red Sox starting Friday. It is expected that Judge will return at some point this season, probably during late August.

Since 2017, the New York Yankees have posted a .596 winning percentage when Judge is in the lineup. Without him, that number drops to .517. In 2023, when Judge missed 44 games with an injury, the Yankees went 20-24 and had their first non-playoff campaign since the captain’s MLB debut. Then, in 2025, they lost 6 of the 10 games when he missed time with an elbow injury.

All of it points to the championship window depending on Aaron Judge and how much he can play. It is also about how the other players will perform without Judge, because Judge can take the team till the postseason, but he can’t win it all alone.

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But the whole Aaron Judge situation is getting more frustrating.

Aaron Boone is not happy with everyone asking for Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge has now missed 3 consecutive games with a right rib cage bone bruise. The injury reportedly limited his swing movement, forcing the Yankees to make changes to the lineup during the Guardians series.

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The bone bruise reportedly affected his rotation strength, reducing the typical home run power he has. But the Yankees still managed to win the final game of the series 2-1 without Judge.

It was reported that Judge underwent a CT scan on Thursday and an MRI later for the injury. The results were sent to Dr Gregory Pearl for further evaluation.

When a reporter asked the skipper about this after the Yankees’ win, Boone responded, “Look, it’s a lot of smart people in a specialized area and (the) guy’s several states away. We just have to be patient.”

But we clearly saw the impact of Aaron Judge’s absence in the Guardians series. They lost the first two games (9-4 and 5-4), and only had a marginal win in the last game (2-1), without any homers.

Before getting injured, Judge was hitting .248 with 17 homers and 38 RBIs in the season. Now, the major concern for the Yankees will actually be about how they cover the production of Aaron Judge.

They have Ben Rice, who is having an All-Star season with 17 homers, but other than him, the Yankees haven’t had much production. Players like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, and Austin Wells have not done their jobs to cover Judge.

Now that Aaron Judge “will require a period of rest and limited activity,” the team needs to be aligned with their goal and keep up with their production to at least get their tickets to the playoffs.