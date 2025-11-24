Alex Rodriguez Revives Cameron Diaz Relationship Buzz With Rare Confession in New Docuseries

In the summer of 2010, the Yankees’ MVP third baseman was spotted having dinner with the stunning Cameron Diaz at Hotel Griffou, joined by their newly single friend Kate Winslet. The photos of her leaving the next morning definitely fueled speculations of dating. Now, after all these years, Alex Rodriguez has unexpectedly brought Cameron Diaz back into the spotlight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For the next couple of months after the hotel, the two packed in plenty of getaways together. From weekends in Boston to long trips to Mexico. During Thursday’s episode of Alex vs. A-Rod, Rodriguez opened up about the intensity of his relationship with Cameron Diaz.

“I feel like the World Series came and went. I was basically at the pinnacle of my baseball career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that “there was a lot going on at the time” while reflecting on the Yankees’ 2009 World Series win with his old photos and the actress flashing across the screen.

The former MLB star didn’t go into detail about everything he had “going on” with Diaz. But they were romantically linked to each other back in spring 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The “Charlie’s Angels” star even confirmed their relationship in an interview with Elle UK the following June.

Cameron Diaz, who is now married to Benji Madden, joked at that time, saying she was practically “living out of a suitcase” before she shared a glimpse into their relationship.

“All I want for him is happiness. All he wants is my happiness. His isn’t reliant on me, and mine isn’t on him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two had been together on and off since 2009.

After finally parting ways in 2011, Alex Rodriguez called his ex “one of the greatest human beings [he’s] ever met and just an amazing light.”

Around the time of their breakup, Diaz was spotted grabbing dinner with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. However, the sources made it clear that it wasn’t romantic. Diaz and Timberlake had ended their own four-year relationship back in 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

And coming back to Alex Rodriguez, in an earlier episode of his docuseries, he and his ex-wife were brutally honest about their regrets.

Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife address the Madonna affair for the first time

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, were candid about the regrets they carry from their divorce and A-Rod’s rumored 2008 affair with Madonna.

In the second episode of HBO’s docuseries ‘Alex vs. A-Rod,’ Scurtis looked back on two instances of Rodriguez’s past infidelity. She explained that the situation with Madonna was ultimately the breaking point for her.

“He seemed to be extremely apologetic and not proud of his actions.”

Scurtis reflected on the old headlines about Rodriguez partying at a strip club with other women during their marriage.

“We were together for about a year, and I got pregnant with Ella, and then when Ella was first born [in April 2008], a very similar scenario occurred, and at that point, we got divorced.”

Scurtis, understandably so, avoided diving into details. She didn’t even name anyone, but she acknowledged the situation as HBO displayed an old New York Post headline hinting that Rodriguez and Madonna, married to Guy Ritchie at the time, were more than just friends.

Alex Rodriguez’s first alleged incident of infidelity came in 2007.

He was seen in Toronto with an unidentified woman.

“In hindsight, I could have been a better husband, I could have been more present, I could have been more loyal, I could have been more empathetic, sympathetic, you name it,” Rodriguez exclaimed.

As of the present day, Alex Rodriguez is dating fitness entrepreneur Jaclyn Cordeiro. These two were first linked in October 2022.