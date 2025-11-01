Alex Rodriguez Rips Into Blue Jays’ Costly Error as Dodgers Rise From Brink to Set Up Game 7 Thriller

On Saturday night, either Dave Roberts’ Dodgers will claim the 2025 World Series title, becoming the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Yankees’ three-peat from 1998 to 2000, or the Blue Jays will end their 32-year championship drought with a third crown. However, the journey wasn’t easy, especially for the Dodgers after Game 6.

In Game 5, the Blue Jays exposed vulnerabilities in the Dodgers’ rotation. Will Smith contributed a clutch ninth-inning single, while Mookie Betts went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Shohei Ohtani also struggled, going 0-for-4 batting leadoff. But after dropping Game 5, the Dodgers responded with electrifying power in the elimination Game 6, setting the stage for a nail-biting Game 7. Following this, Alex Rodriguez harshly criticized the Blue Jays for mistakes that could cost them dearly.

“I don’t care how good those plays were, they should have never happened. Because when you are at 2nd base, there is no way, zero percent, that you can get doubled up there”, A-Rod said on the MLB on Fox panel. With his statement, he was referring to the Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas’ tag on Addison Barger for the third out to end the game.

The Halloween night showdown escalated in the ninth inning when a pitch hit Alejandro Kirk, followed by Addison Barger hitting a ball into the outfield. The ball was declared dead, and Dave Roberts’ Dodgers executed a double play that forced the Blue Jays into a decisive Game 7.

Rojas’ defensive prowess also drew significant attention. In the same inning, he made a remarkable catch behind his left knee after Enrique Hernandez caught a flyball from Andrés Giménez for the second out. Undoubtedly, the Dodgers needed Rojas’ energy to secure the crucial Game 6 victory.

Kevin Baxter of the LA Times praised Rojas’ clutch defense, noting, “Without that play, the Dodgers’ season might have ended Friday — and with it, Rojas’ tenure in a Dodger uniform. He’ll become a free agent after the World Series, and at 37 next season, there’s no certainty he’ll return to L.A.”

Now, as Bob Nightengale said, “The Blue Jays are now going to have to do it the hard way, with Shohei Ohtani expected to start – or perhaps even pitch in late relief, meaning he could have to play in the the outfield to stay in the game after pitching”. So, “Game 7 — there’s nothing like it,” Nightangle added.

Just as the Blue Jays prepared for Game 7, rookie Trey Yesavage stepped up with a crucial announcement.

Trey Yesavage poised to make historic relief appearance in Game 7

Trey Yesavage is ready for action in Game 7. After an extraordinary Game 5 where he struck out 12 batters—the most ever by a rookie in World Series history—he confirmed his availability despite having just two days’ rest. The 23-year-old’s meteoric rise began in Single-A earlier this season, quickly advancing to the majors.

Toronto is set for this moment. Throughout the regular season’s second half, Yesavage saw limited bullpen duty in the minors as a tactical move to test his readiness under pressure. That foresight could prove decisive in the Game 7 showdown against the Dodgers. While Shohei Ohtani is widely expected to take the mound for LA, Yesavage could quietly become the X-factor the Blue Jays need, poised to seize the spotlight once again in a role he has yet to fully define.

This World Series has been filled with twists, missteps, and breakout stars. All eyes now turn to Game 7. The Dodgers, powered by momentum and potentially Ohtani’s start, seem poised to finish what they began. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays, buoyed by young talent like Yesavage and the lessons of Game 6’s heartbreak, will not give up easily. Don’t miss what promises to be a history-making finale. Tune in, follow every pitch, and witness one of baseball’s biggest moments unfold.