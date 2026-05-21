Alex Rodriguez Splits From GF Jaclyn Cordeiro After Reuniting With Ex-Wife for Daughter’s Special Day

From crushing 696 HRs over a 22-year MLB career to constantly making headlines off the field, Alex Rodriguez has always lived life in the spotlight. While fans know him as one of baseball’s biggest stars, A-Rod’s personal life, from his high-profile relationships to his close bond with his two daughters, has often drawn just as much attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, just as Rodriguez and his ex-wife came together to support their daughter during a special family moment, reports have surfaced that he and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, have reportedly called it quits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro broke up after more than three years,” New York Post Sports shared via X.

Well, Rodriguez is single again. After three years of spending together, they both mutually called it quits. Cordeiro is a fitness instructor and is the mother of two girls, similar to Rodriguez. She first made their breakup official. “To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart, but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first linked back in 2022, and they made their relationship official in December of the same year. That was during the Christmas time when Rodriguez posted his own photo on Instagram and Cordeiro and her two daughters wished him, “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas.”

In all these three years, Rodriguez and Cordeiro were always seen together. For instance, Rodriguez was frequently seen cheering for the Timberwolves in the NBA. They both were seen in the stands cheering for the team. Also, during the Minnesota Lynx’s games in the WNBA, Rodriguez and Cordeira were seen seated together in the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the memories now come to a halt. “I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there.” Cordeira added, “Alex and I continue to be very close, and out of respect for everyone involved, especially our daughters and loved ones, I’d kindly ask that any reporting reflects the compassion and privacy this situation deserves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, call it a coincidence or not, Alex Rodriguez’s breakup news comes just at a time when the former World Series champion posted his ex-wife on his Instagram.

Recently, Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, celebrated their younger daughter, Ella’s, high school graduation. The full family attended the event, and Rodriguez’s photo shows him, Scurtis, and their two daughters posing together. Scurtis’s current husband, Angel Nicolas, and the couple’s daughter, Camilla, also joined the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can’t believe you’re all grown up. Congratulations, Ella, I am so proud of you in every way. Can’t wait to see what you accomplish at UNC,” Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post.

While there were no reports of issues between Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife regarding co-sharing their daughters despite their separation, the timing of their reunion and Cordeira’s announcement of the breakup sparks interest. Previously, Rodriguez was linked up with names like Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Kate Hudson, and Cameron Diaz. Now, ending his journey with Cordeira ends another chapter of Rodriguez’s colorful off-field life.

Moreover, when it comes to his game analysis, Rodriguez is still making news out of the Bombers.

Alex Rodriguez is also making news regarding the Yankees

The Yankees called up Anthony Volpe to replace injured Jose Caballero, and expectedly, Volpe committed fielding gaffes, and the tides are all against him already. However, Rodriguez stood against the tides, even last year when fans were tearing Volpe apart.

“I think Volpe can be a very good major league shortstop… I’m not sure what’s being taught for a kid like Volpe, but I wish he had two weeks with the great Larry Bowa, and I’m telling you this kid can be an All-Star… Sometimes, you see these helicopter swings from Volpe with two strikes…,” Rodriguez said last year.

Now that Volpe is again making wrong news this year, Rodriguez’s projection caught the spotlight again. Volpe finished last year with a league-leafing 19 errors and this year he already misplayed on entering the field. So, we wonder if A-Rod’s projection would propve wrong this time.

Rodriguez also projected about Jasson Dominguez. “Domínguez at center gives you youth, speed and here’s a guy that’s gonna be a future All-Star,” he said. Dominguez batted batted .257 with 98 hits last year and above .300 in the spring. He might get into an All-Star game soon, but let’s see if Rodriguez’s Volpe projection comes true or not.