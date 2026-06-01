Alex Rodriguez’s Ex-Girlfriend Posts Cryptic Message Days After Parting Ways With Yankees Legend

After three years of being together, Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, parted ways. Just days after their breakup, the fitness instructor is prioritizing her peace above all else, per her recent Instagram post.

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“POV: You’re in your 40s and realize peace is the new luxury,” wrote the 46-year-old on Instagram. “Peace comes from protecting your energy, releasing control, and giving yourself permission to rest.”

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To go with the cryptic caption, Cordeiro posted a photograph of herself in a silver bikini. Posted last week, the photo shows her lying on a chaise lounge by the poolside. It was her first post since the breakup was publicly announced.

In the caption, Cordeiro has also shared a step-by-step guide for her followers to achieve the same peace she found.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaclyn Cordeiro BScN MSN (@jac_lynfit) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For step one, she wants her followers to protect their time, then follow it with acceptance, and lastly, make space for themselves “without feeling guilty.”

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“1. Protect your time. Peace often starts with boundaries. Not every call, invitation, conflict, or expectation deserves access to you. 2. Accept what you can’t control. The need to fix everyone and everything steals peace faster than almost anything. Focus energy where you actually have influence,” Cordeiro continued in her post.

“3. Make space for yourself without guilt. Even one quiet hour to rest, walk, sit in the sun, or do nothing is not selfish. It’s maintenance for the person carrying so much.”

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According to the New York Post, Cordeiro and A-Rod had called it quits two months before they publicly announced the news. And this post after their breakup seems to be pointing at Cordeiro regaining her peace.

Before her, the 12-year Yankees veteran was engaged to the famous actress Jennifer Lopez from 2019 to 2021. The former MLB player also has two daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

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However, Cordeiro had revealed that she and Rodriguez have parted ways on amicable terms.

Alex Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend revealed the reason behind the breakup

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez got together in 2022. The couple made their relationship official during Christmas that year. They were spotted together regularly throughout these years.

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Cordeiro and Rodriguez rooted together for the Timberwolves in the NBA and cheered for the Minnesota Lynx during WNBA games.

The fitness instructor revealed the news of their breakup to TMZ. Cordeiro stated that they parted on amicable terms, while she navigates a difficult time with a family member.

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“To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart, but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here.”

“I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there. Alex and I continue to be very close, and out of respect for everyone involved, especially our daughters and loved ones, I’d kindly ask that any reporting reflects the compassion and privacy this situation deserves,” she continued.

Much like Rodriguez, Cordeiro also has two daughters of her own.

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A few days before their breakup became public, Rodriguez attended the high school graduation ceremony of his younger daughter, Ella. His ex-wife, Scurtis, was also there to celebrate as a family. Scurtis’ current husband, Angel Nicolas, and the couple’s daughter, Camilla, joined them.

Now, with Jaclyn Cordeiro’s cryptic post, the speculations are finding new angles. What are your thoughts, though?