Alex Vesia and Wife Break Silence on Missing World Series After Confirming Daughter’s Tragic Death

Dodgers fans had been wondering for weeks why Alex Vesia was left off the roster just before the World Series. The team only said it was due to a “deeply personal family matter,” which naturally fueled even more curiosity. But now that the Dodgers have won it all, Vesia has finally opened up on Instagram, and his story is absolutely heartbreaking.

What he shared is so devastating that it’s bound to stop fans in their tracks, even in the middle of their World Series celebrations.

“Sterling Sol Vesia. Our little angel, we love you forever & you’re with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven on Sunday, October 26th…” Vesia’s heartbreaking message reads via Instagram.

Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, have shared heartbreaking news as they’re mourning the loss of their baby girl. And yes, there truly couldn’t be anything more devastating. While the couple didn’t share further details about their daughter’s passing, they did take a moment to thank the Dodgers organization for standing by them through this unimaginable time.

“Thinking of you all and sending so much love,” the post read.

“Our baseball family showed up for us, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them,” they said, also extending their gratitude to Dodger fans and even the Blue Jays — the team L.A. defeated in a seven-game series to claim their second straight World Series title.

For the unversed, back in April, Alex and Kayla had joyfully announced they were expecting. “Baby Vesia coming soon, we are beyond excited for this next chapter!” Alex Vesia’s wife’s Instagram post announcing her pregnancy is still there… That lively post back in April, and now Vesia’s heartbreaking post, both again prove the uncertainties of life.

So, at this difficult moment, our hearts go out to Alex and Kayla. We’re praying for their strength and for their little one’s peaceful journey. And to all fans, let’s honor their wish for privacy as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

Both the Dodgers and Blue Jays deserve respect for standing with Vesia

As Vesia didn’t fail to credit the entire baseball community for standing behind them, the Dodgers and Blue Jays went beyond the script to stand with him.

Notably, in Game 3 of the World Series, every Dodgers reliever took the field wearing a cap with a meaningful detail — the number 51 stitched beside the World Series logo. Why? Well, that’s the jersey number of Vesia, and the Dodgers players donned the same to stand with him. Yes, he was not close to the team at that time, but the team made sure they stood with Vesia.

And the Dodgers weren’t the only ones showing love. Reportedly, for the final two games of the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays joined in to honor Vesia. Every Blue Jays reliever who came out of the bullpen — Louis Varland, Mason Fluharty, Seranthony Dominguez, and Chris Bassitt- had 51 written on their hats.

The move even made Dodgers veteran Kike Hernandez appreciate. “For those guys to do that, it’s incredible. They’re trying to win a World Series, but they understand life is bigger than baseball. Baseball’s just a game.”

Well, moments like this remind us that baseball truly is more than just competition. It’s about heart, unity, and humanity, and in this difficult time for Vesia, the support from players and fans alike shows that no one stands alone.