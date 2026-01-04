Alex Vesia’s Wife Kayla Shares Painful Confession After Tragic Death of Infant Daughter, Offers Heartwarming Gesture

Kayla Vesia, wife of Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, has shared her first TikTok since the heartbreaking loss of their newborn daughter last October. If you have followed her closely, you know she’s known for posting lifestyle content and sweet moments from her life with Alex. However, Kayla stepped away from social media after their baby girl, Sterling, passed away just days after being born.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reportedly, in a video posted on Friday, the 29-year-old made an emotional return. She opened up about their grief and the journey they’ve been on since the loss. This time, though, she didn’t just share her own pain, but also offered comfort, encouragement, and support to others who may be going through similar heartbreak.

“Alex and I are just trying to get through it every day. Every day is so different for us right now, and I don’t really have the words,” Kayla Vesia shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, if you remember, how excited Alex Vesia was in 2024. He was newly married to Kayla, had reached the World Series, and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby. But after the devastating loss of their daughter, Alex shifted his focus entirely to supporting his wife through her grief. 2025 ended with an emotionally and mentally draining period for both of them.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram in early November, revealing that their daughter had passed away. And weeks earlier, Alex had stepped away from the World Series. The Dodgers released a statement at the time saying, “It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even amid their pain, Kayla made a point to thank fans for the overwhelming support they received. Toward the end of 2025, she spent time reading messages from Dodgers fans and members of the Los Angeles community who reached out to share in their grief. “I’m really grateful to you for showing so much love and support during this time,” she said.

What stood out most, though, was Kayla’s compassion for others going through similar losses. Despite her own heartbreak, she emphasized that sharing her story was about helping others feel less alone. “As I said, if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, then that’s great,” she explained. For so many families facing unimaginable loss, her words offer comfort, understanding, and a sense of shared strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Dodgers’ fan favorite arm, Alex Vesia, just won over the fans again, this time with his wife.

Alex Vesia united MLB like never before

Well, Alex Vesia is set to return to the Dodgers next season after the team picked up his $3.55 million club option for 2026. But what he meant by baseball last year went far beyond numbers or contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the World Series, Vesia united the Dodgers and the Blue Jays in a way rarely seen in MLB.

Remember in Game 1, Dodgers pitchers wore Vesia’s No. 51 on the side of their caps as a tribute? In a powerful show of solidarity, Blue Jays relievers followed suit. Toronto pitchers Chris Bassitt, Seranthony Domínguez, Mason Fluharty, and Louis Varland all had No. 51 written on their caps during Game 6. That was a 3–1 Dodgers win that pushed the series to a decisive Game 7.

So, it was a rare and deeply moving moment in baseball. Something that Alex and Kayla Vesia have never forgotten or taken for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as Alex prepares to return to the field, there’s hope that he can put the heartbreak behind him. We sincerely hope he starts fresh and returns playing at his very best.