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Alex Vesia’s Wife Pens Emotional Note as Dodgers’ Opening Day Feels ‘Bittersweet’ Months After Daughter’s Passing

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Mar 27, 2026 | 2:04 PM EDT

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Alex Vesia’s Wife Pens Emotional Note as Dodgers’ Opening Day Feels ‘Bittersweet’ Months After Daughter’s Passing

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Mar 27, 2026 | 2:04 PM EDT

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Things have been very emotional for the Vesia family since October 2025. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, Alex Vesia and his wife were going through a tough time, with the passing of their daughter. And now, with the new season here, Vesia’s wife had a few words.

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Kayla Vesia wrote, “A very bittersweet opening day. What I would give to have my Sterling girl here, carrying her in my heart always.”

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Alex and Kayla Vesia lost their daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia, on October 26th, 2025, and the loss was announced publicly on November 7th. But with the 2026 Opening Day here, Kayla posted on Instagram wishing their daughter were present in the stadium.

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Alex supported this and commented under the post saying, “I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH!!”

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The timing of this had an impact on Vesia’s career. He had to miss the World Series but later thanked the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Cedars Sinai, and the fans. They also said that they began therapy, and the support from fans and the culbs was very helpful.

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

1,438 Articles

Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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