All Eyes Shift to Framber Valdez After Freddy Peralta Trade as $1.9B MLB Team Prepares Major Move, Per Reports

And then there was one. With Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore taken off the market, Framber Valdez is the next best starting pitcher that is left on the market. And with such a big name left on the market, it is time for a $1.9 billion franchise to flex its money.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Bob Nightengale, “Rival executives expect the Baltimore Orioles to be the next team to pluck a front-line starter from the free-agent market.”

The Baltimore Orioles entered the offseason aggressively, signing Pete Alonso while adding Shane Baz and Ryan Helsley. Those moves addressed power and bullpen needs, but left the rotation without a proven ace. Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, and Dean Kremer form depth, yet none profile as true frontliners.

ADVERTISEMENT

That reality pushed Baltimore toward another significant pitching move as the offseason progressed steadily now.

Early on, Baltimore monitored Freddy Peralta, though New York’s involvement complicated any realistic pursuit.

The Mets eventually acquired Peralta, removing Baltimore from that chase and reshaping the market. Once New York exited free agency, league executives pointed to Baltimore as the next mover.

ADVERTISEMENT

That shift narrowed attention toward Framber Valdez, one remaining starter with established top rotation credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Framber Valdez brings a career 3.36 ERA across 1080.2 innings, showing durability and consistent effectiveness. He would slot alongside Bradish, giving Baltimore balance and experience near the rotation’s top. Despite reports linking them, Baltimore has not publicly signaled interest or financial parameters regarding Valdez.

That silence leaves fans tracking market signals rather than direct statements from the organization.

One clear obstacle is cost, with projections around 168 million dollars over 6 years. Such a commitment would exceed previous pitching deals Baltimore has approved under the current leadership. Industry insiders suggest Framber Valdez initially sought longer security, contributing to stalled negotiations leaguewide recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore could counter by offering fewer years, raising the annual value to maintain flexibility internally now.

A shorter-term deal would reduce risk while still meeting Valdez’s expected earnings thresholds leaguewide. That structure aligns with Baltimore’s competitive window as young hitters continue developing into 2026. If completed, the signing would stabilize rotations behind an offense built around recent additions.

For now, the outcome depends on money, years, and whether Baltimore commits this offseason decisively.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Freddy Peralta gone, Framber Valdez stands as the market’s last real test for Baltimore. Bob Nightengale’s report makes clear the Baltimore Orioles are expected to act, not hesitate, today. If Baltimore wants an ace, paying Valdez becomes policy, not preference, anymore for this offseason.

If not Framber Valdez, the Orioles can go after Zac Gallen

Baltimore’s quietly turning into the offseason’s sneaky threat, and the chatter isn’t about their bats. Front and center: Framber Valdez. But if the Astros’ lefty slips through their fingers, the Orioles have a Plan B waiting in Zac Gallen. Rival execs are watching closely, and Baltimore might just be about to prove that pitching isn’t optional, it’s a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baltimore Orioles are heavily linked to Framber Valdez, who has a 3.36 career ERA and 124 ERA+ over eight seasons. His sinker generates a 61.8 percent career ground-ball rate, with a 45 percent usage rate in games. Valdez’s curveball produced 121 strikeouts in 2025, ranking him among top pitchers for breaking balls.

Baltimore’s connection to Valdez through Mike Elias strengthens their position as a leading suitor this offseason.

Zac Gallen presents a lower-cost alternative, likely commanding a smaller average annual value than Valdez.

ADVERTISEMENT

The righty struggled in 2025, posting a .219 batting average and .438 slugging against his curveball. He also saw a flyball rate rise from 23.6 percent to 30.3 percent, affecting his effectiveness. Orioles could capitalize on Gallen’s prior success if his performance returns near 2022–2023 levels.

Comparing the two, Valdez offers proven stability while Gallen is a gamble with upside potential.

Valdez would solidify Baltimore’s rotation immediately, while Gallen could be a more affordable solution. Both pitchers fill the need for experienced starters, but at different risk and cost levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are watching closely as the Orioles weigh championship experience against cost-effective upside before spring training begins.

The Baltimore Orioles’ offseason strategy hinges on Valdez’s experience or Gallen’s cheaper, high-upside gamble. Fans might see Baltimore betting millions on certainty or quietly hoping Gallen recaptures past form. Either way, Valdez or Gallen will define how seriously the Orioles take pitching this season.