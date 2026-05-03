“Always Fighting” – Pirates’ Veteran Pitcher Angers MLB World After Getting Ejected Over Questionable Move

The NL Central feud between the Reds and Pirates just got crisper on Saturday. Although it didn’t match their 2019 season when multiple batters were plunked, and there were bench-clearing incidents that followed, the Ohio River rivals still took out a moment to make some heated exchanges. One Reds rookie plunked, and a veteran Pirates pitcher got ejected.

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Managers moved in, and umpires were called out, but the game went on with the Pirates dominating by 17-7. However, it’s the Pirates’ pitcher who is facing the fans’ wrath.

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“Pirates pitcher Chris Devenski was ejected after umpires determined he intentionally threw at Reds batter Sal Stewart. Devenski appeared frustrated with Stewart’s timeout call before the pitch,” Jomboy Media shared via X.

The incident unfolded in the seventh inning when the Pirates’ veteran pitcher Chris Devenski took the mound. The Pirates were then leading 15-6, and the Reds’ rookie, Sal Stewart, was at the batter’s box. However, just as everything seemed fine, Stewart called for a timeout, which might have infuriated Devenski.

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After the play resumed, a 92 mph sinker off Devenski went inside and hit Stewart, making him jump out of the way to dodge the ball. His helmet fell off, and the 22-year-old rookie was quick to share a few words, making his disappointment clear. It was just about the time when the PNC Park was anticipating a bench-clearing moment, the Pirates catcher, Henry Davis, and the home plate umpire came in between.

“Yeah, I saw there were 17 seconds up there, so I just waited a second, you know, called time,” Stewart said after the game. “And then next thing you know, I was just running through my ribs. So I really don’t know what happened. I mean, no one wants to get hurt. And yeah, literally, I have no clue.”

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Just after the incident, the officials were seen having a lengthy discussion, and first base umpire Alan Porter ejected Devenski from the game.

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“We had the situation lead up to it with (Devenski) stepping off the rubber and (Stewart) stepping out of the box,” Porter said after the game. “Still had time and stepped out. After that, (Devenski) stepped up and he fired the pitch and, we believe, threw it at him intentionally. That’s why we ejected him.”

Although that sinker went sharp towards Stewart, the Pirates pitcher denied doing it intentionally. “Just trying to execute my pitch there, and I think he took it the wrong way.”

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With both the pitcher and the batter denying the other’s innocence, and the umpires might have stepped a little extra in determining if the Pirates pitcher had done it intentionally or not, the fans are not letting it go.

Fans call out the Pirates pitcher

Fans are quick to recall this was not a one-off incident, but a latest addition to the rivalry history between the Reds and Pirates. “I’m not crazy, the pirates and reds always seem to be fighting, right?” One fan said.

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Their NL Central Feud is well-documented. For instance, in July 2019, Pirates reliever Keone Kela threw a fastball over the head of the Reds’ Derek Dietrich earlier in the game. In the 9th inning, Reds pitcher Jared Hughes hit the Pirates’ Starling Marte with a pitch and was immediately ejected. Then again, in 2015, Pirates pitcher Tony Watson hit the Reds’ Brandon Phillips in the 8th inning. Both dugouts cleared, resulting in a shouting match and multiple ejections.

So, they are fighting for a long and Saturday was no exception. Only that, the Pirates’ Chris Devenski is accused of starting the fight. “Throwing at a hitter up 9 just shows you’re a thug,” another fan added.

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When Devenski came to the mound, the Pirates were already up by 9 runs. Hence, the fans wonder why the pitcher needs to be so aggressive when his team is in a comfortable position. However, the reaction might be more about sending a message to the batter over the team’s situation.

Still, fans don’t agree. “That looked intentional. Things were getting heated out there,” one user remarked. “This went further back than just the timeout. Stewart homered off of him last month. This was payback for the homer,” another added. Last month, when the Reds faced the Pirates, Stewart homered off Devenski in the second game.

As per the fans, Devenski might have tried to have a retribution this time. However, it was the perfect moment for things to get more heated. Fortunately, it stayed within a few heated exchanges. “That’s fine. But he just got one of his teammates plunked tomorrow,” one fan anticipates.

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The Pirates will face the Reds again on Sunday, and the chances are high that this time one Pirates hitter will get plunked. Retribution! Saturday witnessed no bench-clearing event. Let’s see what Sunday brings us.