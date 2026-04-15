“Always Hurting Fans” – Yankees Nation Left Frustrated as Aaron Boone Publicly Admits Defeat to Ex-Teammate

The Yankees entered their series against the Angels hoping to turn a corner after snapping a five-game losing streak. Instead, Los Angeles handed them a reality check in game two. The Angels won the second game by 7-1, and it was a former no. 2 prospect of the Yankees who played like the player the Yankees once believed he could become. He shone, and manager Aaron Boone‘s defensive stance has left the fans infuriated.

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“He killed us,” Boone said. “Stung three balls and then worked a 12-pitch walk in his last at-bat. He was right in the middle of hurting us tonight.”

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Oswald Peraza, the Yankees’ former no. 2 prospect, surely killed the Yankees on Tuesday. He went 3-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, and a solo home run. And the best part is he reached base in all four plate appearances, including a 12-pitch walk in his final at-bat. Against Peraza, the Yankees’ defense looked clueless, especially Ryan Weathers, who allowed 5 earned runs to record 10 SOs.

Peraza’s impact was relentless. For instance, Peraza hit a single in the second inning off Weathers. Then again, in the fourth, he hit a 396-foot solo homer off a changeup, and, in the sixth, another single against reliever Paul Blackburn. Finally, his 12-pitch walk came in the eighth.

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So, from the Yankees’ starters to their bullpen, Peraza dominated all. The bitter irony was that it came from a player who was traded out last July to the Angels because the Yankees didn’t find him consistent enough.

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Peraza signed with the Yankees back in 2016, and by 2022, the Venezuelan ranked as the no. 2 prospect behind Anthony Volpe.

However, his inconsistency after the 2022 MLB season eventually led to his departure from New York. For instance, last year, he slashed just .152/.212/.241. He was traded to the Angels in July, and Tuesday was his first game back at Yankee Stadium since then. The former top prospect might have saved his best for this day, and it surely shook the Yankees.

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Still, Boone’s clueless surrender after the game was what bothered the Yankees fans more.

The Yankees fans are left unimpressed

More than Peraza’s dominance, it was how the Yankees were left clueless against him, including Boone, that left the fans unimpressed. “Boone killed us. He’s right in the middle of always hurting us fans,” one fan said.

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For the fans, it’s the Yankees manager who needs to be blamed for the disaster. Under Boone, there’s a huge contrast between regular-season wins and postseason hardware. Since he took over as the Yankees manager in 2018, the team has achieved 90 or more wins in six of his eight full seasons. Currently, he has a career regular-season record of 706–504 with the Yankees. So, quite a good record.

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But that success hasn’t translated to championships. Under Boone, the Yankees have secured just one American League Pennant in 2024. So, for the fans, it is Boone who is hurting them more. “No, you killed us, m—– f—–,” another fan agrees.

“Another example of Boone not being able to evaluate Peraza’s talent or helping him to improve, that is his job,” another user called out. The Yankees traded Peraza to the Angels, and in exchange, they got Wilberson de Pena. The latter is yet to make his MLB debut and scored 1 homer at .148 in the minors under the Yankees last year. We wonder if this should be called a scouting disaster. “No, Aaron, your team selection killed us,” one fan wonders.

“Good for Peraza. Maybe you shouldn’t have treated him like s— and coddled Volpe so much,” another user added. As Peraza couldn’t make any mark after his MLB debut with the Yankees, Volpe overshadowed him gradually. Reportedly, just as the spring was about to end in 2023, Peraza slashed .171/.293/.314 from 41 appearances, while Volpe slashed .279/.404/.535 from 52 appearances. Boone went with Volpe to take over the shortstop.

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Now, Peraza is leading the Angels while Volpe is out with an injury and had a league-leading 19 errors in 2025. Boone surrendered, but the Yankees fans haven’t.