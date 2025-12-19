“Always Something Deformed”- Detroit Insider Goes Berserk Over Tigers Acquiring Had Been MLB Stars

The Detroit Tigers just finalized the deal for world-class closer Kenley Jansen. But some Tigers fans are not happy with the signing. It’s not that they don’t like the player, but it’s more that the management is refusing to spend some money and is first in line to pick up players that have been left out by teams.

“Kenley Jansen, if you stack up last season, he would be pound for pound our best reliever,” said host Neal. “Why are we at the Hostess factory outlet every single time?… There’s always something deformed with everybody we sign! Why?”

The Detroit Tigers officially signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year contract for $9 million with a club option of $11 million for 2027, including a $2 million buyout. Jansen, 38, finished fourth all-time in saves with 476, recording a 26.1 percent strikeout rate after June 1 in 2025, maintaining solid walk and home run rates.

Despite these numbers, Tigers’ fans express concern over his age and declining velocity, noting he cannot provide long-term stability for the bullpen. The contract secures immediate experience, but the Tigers forfeit the opportunity to add younger talent with longer prime years.

Many fans feel the team should have pursued a younger reliever who could contribute for multiple seasons, rather than relying on Jansen’s short-term production. Jansen’s performance in 2025 showed a strong recovery, but his days as a top reliever are likely behind him.

The Tigers’ hesitation to invest heavily in younger free agents reinforces concerns about long-term planning and roster development.

Detroit’s recent free-agent activity highlights a pattern of targeting experienced players over emerging stars, limiting sustainable growth potential. The team’s spending on Jack Flaherty, Kenta Maeda, and Alex Cobb totaled $52 million in 2025, while younger controllable pitchers receive minimal long-term investment.

This approach leaves the franchise dependent on short-term solutions, diminishing the opportunity to stabilize the rotation and bullpen for the coming seasons.

Kenley Jansen brings experience, but relying on him exposes Detroit’s long-term planning weaknesses clearly. Scott Harris can justify the spending, yet fans see another bargain-bin strategy instead of vision. If history repeats, the Tigers might master short-term fixes while neglecting a sustainable, competitive future.

Kenley Jansen reveals why he chose the Tigers over other teams

In a league where free agents treat offers like buffet lines, Kenley Jansen made a choice that raised eyebrows. The veteran reliever, whose ERA could probably write its own autobiography, is heading to the Detroit Tigers, and not for the weather or the charm of the city. There’s a method behind this late-career move, and it’s worth paying attention to.

Kenley Jansen signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, citing AJ Hinch’s winning culture. Jansen said, “You see how AJ changed the whole culture to now it’s a winning culture.” He expressed a desire to help the team finish what they started and contribute to a potential World Series run.

Jansen’s recent stats suggest he can deliver consistent results for the Tigers’ bullpen in 2026. In 2025 with the Angels, he recorded a 2.59 ERA, 0.949 WHIP, 57 strikeouts, and 29 saves over 59.0 innings. His career-best durability includes a 16-year streak of sub-4.00 ERA seasons, with a career-worst ERA of 3.71 in 2019.

If he replicates this performance, Detroit gains a reliable closer capable of impacting tight playoff races.

If Kenley Jansen maintains his numbers, the Tigers’ bullpen suddenly feels like a championship blueprint. AJ Hinch’s culture shift could turn Detroit from cellar watchers to legitimate contenders, proving patience pays. Fans might finally have a closer who can finish games without making them bite their nails nervously.