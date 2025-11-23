America Gives Up On WBC Dreams As $18.75M Red Sox Star Makes Huge Announcement: “Congrats Japan”

Team USA is gearing up for the 2026 WBC with Aaron Judge as captain, determined to avenge their 2023 loss. With stars like Paul Skenes, Cal Raleigh, and Bobby Witt Jr. locked in, the roster is already looking stacked. But despite all the excitement, there’s one headline out of Boston that has everyone talking. And it’s got some USA fans feeling a little less confident. Why?

Because, as per MLB insider Bob Nightengale, “Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock announces that he will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.” And there’s a surprise in this announcement.

Whitlock committing to play in WBC is pretty huge… Why? Because he’s the first Red Sox player to suit up for Team USA at the WBC since Shane Victorino back in 2013!

Before that, Dustin Pedroia and Kevin Youkilis took part in 2009, and in the very first WBC in 2006, Mike Timlin and Jason Varitek represented Boston. So yes, it’s been a long drought for the Red Sox when it comes to Team USA, and this year finally breaks the streak.

On paper, the move actually makes a lot of sense. Notably, after a standout rookie campaign in 2021, Whitlock struggled with injuries and managed only 168 ⅓ innings from 2022 to 2024. Even his 2024 season was marred by elbow surgery. But in 2025, he bounced back big-time as a reliever, going at a 2.25 ERA, 91 SOs in 72 innings across 62 games.

So, that’s surely not a bad resume for someone Team USA could lean on to close things out in the WBC. Still, fans aren’t exactly sold. Scroll through social media, and it’s clear that the excitement just isn’t there.

Fans are giving up on Team USA in the WBC

With Whitlock’s announcement, a few fans are already giving up on Team USA’s hope in the WBC. “Congrats, Japan,” one fan commented. “We’re trying to lose, I guess,” added another. Well, it’s maybe because Whitlock and injuries go hand in hand. For instance, in 2002, he underwent surgery for right hip impingement. Then in 2023, he had multiple stints on the injured list due to elbow inflammation/neuritis.

The following year, he strained his oblique and then suffered ligament damage, leading to the season-ending internal brace surgery. Hence, fans might assume his body is not suited to the workload of a closer. And just when Team USA is targeting to avenge their 2023 WBC loss, fans can’t believe Whitelock will take the charge.

“Ok…? Do we want him?” Another user commented. “We don’t need him,” comments kept pouring in. Well, we might be missing the context here. Undoubtedly, Whitlock is prone to injury, but looking at this recent form, WBC hopes can be reignited.

For the unversed, over his final 31 games of the season since July 6, Whitlock was almost untouchable. He incurred just one earned run across 30 innings, a ridiculous 0.30 ERA, with 40 SOs and only five walks. Moreover, as per the Red Sox’plan, he’s lined up to be Alex Cora’s go-to eighth-inning arm again in 2026.

So if he can bring that 2025 version of himself to the WBC, Team USA couldn’t ask for anything better. One fan rightly said, “Excited to see Whitlock on Team USA! Can he carry his MLB form into international play?”

As the Red Sox’s representation returns to the WBC after 2013, they would be wise to place someone to carry the legacy forward. Let’s see how it goes.