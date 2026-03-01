America Slowly Gives Up on WBC Dreams as 34YO Yankees Star Joins Team USA After Latest Setback

Baseball: U.S. manager DeRosa meets press Mark DeRosa, manager of the U.S. team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, meets the press in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0005105156P

The American fans are in for another setback in the World Baseball Classic days before the tournament’s scheduled start. A latest injury concern is plaguing Team USA, making them replace one Ryan with another.

The Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan recently suffered from lower back inflammation that delayed his Spring Training debut. Not only that, but the injury also sidelined him from pitching in the WBC at the pool play level. Replacing him will be the New York Yankees’ Ryan Yarbrough, much to the American fans’ dismay.

Mark DeRosa’s team announced this latest update on Sunday. Joe Ryan made 8 starts in the 19 games he played. He registered a total ERA of 4.36 in the 64 innings he pitched in 2025 with a 1.20 WHIP.

Yarbrough is returning to the Yankees for his second year on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million. Talking Yanks posted on X that Yarbrough would be the 13 Yankee to play for USA at the WBC, as reported by Joel Sherman.

But all hopes are not lost for the Twins ace. Joe Ryan’s injury is a minor setback; he is expected to recover easily. For now, Team USA has added him to the “designated pitcher pool.” This means if he recovers and USA reaches the knockout rounds, he can pitch for the team.

Reports indicate that Ryan has already completed a successful bullpen session, with his next step being a live batting practice. His spring debut is currently projected for March 10. If he successfully clears that hurdle, he will be positioned to rejoin the national squad for the tournament semifinals.

Joe Ryan is coming off his first All-Star appearance season in 2025. Pitching for the Twins in 31 games, he made 30 starts, logging a 3.42 ERA in 171 innings with a 13-10 record.

Team USA is most likely to advance in the playoffs after competing against Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy in the pool round. The American fans who have put high hopes on Joe Ryan will likely see him in action at the WBC if all goes to plan.

America expresses disappointment at Joe Ryan’s WBC setback

The Twins’ starter Joe Ryan was clearly one of the favorites in Team USA, as fans’ dejections came pouring after his injury revelation. Ryan will be missing pool play at the WBC for now, and fans on X are quite vocal when it comes to expressing disappointment.

“That starting rotation went from holy shit to … wtf we doing real fast lol,” wrote one fan. The right-handed-leaning US pitching became a little more left-handed with lefty Yarbrough’s addition to the roster. But the fans are not thrilled, as they clearly had more faith in the 29-year-old Twins than the veteran pitcher with less than 10 starts last year.

Another fan remarked, “First Skubal now Ryan the rotation is falling apart.”

Team USA fans had dreamed of seeing Tarik Skubal pitching for the team. But Skubal’s announcement of a one-game-only appearance, that too during the pool play, has shattered their dream. And now, before they hardly had the chance to get over that disappointment, another one comes in the form of Ryan’s injury.

“So, you really think that Ryan is better than Joe ryan? I can hear some DR batters hitting homers off his sweepers and changeups that aren’t even that Nasty,” a user noted on X.

It’s quite clear the fans are not relying much on Yarbrough’s skills. The Dominican Republic is a powerhouse of talent for this season with its lineup. They are one of the favorites to win, too. In front of a formidable DR lineup, the American fans don’t think Yarbrough can hold his own.

Amid such serious speculations, Team USA fans have not let go of their sense of humor completely.

One fan remarked, “Ryan ratio maintained.” A witty play on the names of the players replacing each other—Ryan Yarbrough for Joe Ryan.