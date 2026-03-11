America Turns On Nolan McLean After Italy Grabs Early Lead Over Team USA at World Baseball Classic

This was the biggest start of Nolan McLean’s career, and there was no doubt that he was going to feel the pressure coming into the USA-Italy game. But the way McLean crumbled under the pressure was not good to watch for Team USA fans.

With the lead now, 5-0 at the bottom of the 5th, things are not looking good for Team USA.

A Team USA fan wrote, “Of course Nolan McLean is going to be a fraud in the biggest game of his career.”

Nolan McLean opened sharply for the USA, striking out Marsee, Berti, and Pasquantino on just 11 pitches. Everything fell apart after those 11 pitches.

Kyle Teel then crushed a pitch fastball homer in the second inning, giving Italy a 1-0 lead. Sam Antonacci launched a two-run homer off McLean with two outs, making it 3-0. In the third inning, McLean issued two walks but retired Zach Dezenzo on a groundout, ending the threat.

Nolan McLean finished after 3 innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 2 hits total tonight. He threw 55 pitches before Ryan Yarbrough replaced him in the fourth as Italy led 5-0.