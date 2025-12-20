American League East Rivals Put on Alert as Brian Cashman Plots Bold Yankees Trade Deadline Push, Per Insider

The New York Yankees really do pull up when they need to, don’t they? Yes, they might missed out on the World Series in 2025 too, but it is a new season and a new start. If you thought the Yankees’ offseason was going to end with them sitting silently, you were very wrong.

“The Yankees, too, are lurking. Their winter is not going to end with the one-year $2.5 million signings of lefty Ryan Yarbrough and infielder Amed Rosario,” said Ken Rosenthal.

The New York Yankees have remained quiet this offseason, yet their approach shows strategic patience and planning. They retained Trent Grisham on a $22.025 million qualifying offer, Ryan Yarbrough for $2.5 million, and Amed Rosario at $2.5 million. The team released Allan Winans and Ian Hamilton, slightly reducing pitching depth but freeing roster flexibility.

New York is actively pursuing offensive upgrades, targeting Cody Bellinger and Bo Bichette to improve lineup balance and production. Cody Bellinger is projected to sign a six-year, $180 million deal after a strong 2025 season. He hit .272 with 29 home runs and drove in 98 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Bo Bichette delivered consistent numbers, batting .311 with 18 homers and 94 RBIs. He also recorded 44 doubles and posted an .840 OPS during the same season.

Both players would provide right-handed contact and positional stability, addressing second base and outfield concerns simultaneously.

Pitching remains a focus, with Michael King and Tatsuya Imai among the top targets to strengthen the rotation and bullpen. King has developed into a reliable starter and is expected to make a decision soon amid competition from Baltimore, Boston, and the New York Mets. Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be traded to Kansas City for Chris Bubic and Ben Kudurna, creating rotation depth while Cole and Rodón recover.

If the Yankees secure these moves, they could begin the season with one of the division’s deepest, most balanced rosters.

If Brian Cashman closes these deals, the Yankees could quietly become the AL East powerhouse. Cody Bellinger and Bo Bichette might finally give Aaron Boone the offensive clarity he desires. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Michael King, and Tatsuya Imai ensure fans hold their breath expectantly.

Amid the rumors of Chisholm Jr.’s trade, the Yankees manager gives his opinion

Aaron Boone is talking like a man who’s got one eye on the lineup and the other on a rumor mill that refuses to quit. The Yankees, always ready to tweak their roster, find themselves at a crossroads with Jazz Chisholm Jr. He’s electrifying on the field but might be too tempting to keep if the right deal comes knocking.

The New York Yankees are evaluating roster options after making the 2025 postseason but crashing out early. Jazz Chisholm Jr., acquired at the 2024 trade deadline, posted a .813 OPS while hitting 30 home runs and stealing 30 bases. Chisholm is one year away from free agency, raising concerns for the Yankees.

Committing long-term financial resources beyond his projected $15–18 million salary could be risky.

Brian Cashman has left the possibility of a trade open, signaling the team’s willingness to explore offers that could improve the roster.

Despite trade rumors, manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence in Chisholm’s presence, stating, “I do expect him, but you never know what’s going to happen.” Boone emphasized the uncertainty of roster moves, adding, “Teams are maneuvering their rosters and whatever, but I’m planning on him being right in the middle of the lineup.”

Replacing Chisholm would be challenging, as George Lombard Jr. could take over second base only in 2027, not improving the immediate team. The Yankees face a delicate balance between short-term competitiveness and long-term roster planning with one of their top performers.

The Yankees find themselves caught between holding Chisholm and chasing an upgrade that might never arrive.. Aaron Boone plans for him in the lineup, yet the rumor mill refuses to rest. Fans watch as New York balances immediate ambition with the temptation of a blockbuster trade.