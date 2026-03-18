American Umpires Suspected Of Team USA Bias As Aaron Judge & Co. Left Feeling Tarik Skubal Void

The WBC final is on, and despite Venezuela leading the game, the umpire panel is what has left the fans stunned. The umpire panel in the WBC final consists of Dan Bellino at home plate, Cory Blaser at first, Jeremie Rehak at second, Chris Graham at third, Delfin Colon at left field, and Cuti Suarez at left field. The common factor between all of them is that they are all American. And that’s what made the fans suspect a potential bias in the game.

“Why is the Umpire team American? That’s where you lose credibility; you would never see any serious team competition with a referee from one of the nations in the final. If the umpires were from Venezuela, you would all be crying bloody murder,” one fan shared via X.

The fans suspecting an umpiring bias in the WBC final doesn’t come out of nowhere, but stems from the umpiring errors already occurred since the 2026 WBC kicked in. Reportedly, Team USA’s semifinal game against the Dominican Republic ended with a botched strike call by the home plate umpire Cory Blaser. And expectedly, Blaser is of American nationality.

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So that stems the suspicion among the fans as the WBC finals are getting officiated by an all-American umpiring panel.

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This is a developing story…