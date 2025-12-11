Amid Radio Silence, David Stearns Attempts to Save Face by Acquiring $87.5M 1B After Pete Alonso’s Dramatic Exit

Surely the Mets fans expected their home run leader to end up back in New York eventually, even with all the delays. Instead, the Orioles came out of nowhere and snatched Pete Alonso away. And since then, Mets president David Stearns has been catching heat from fans. It’s not just for losing Alonso, but also for failing to lock down Edwin Díaz earlier.
But what have we heard from Stearns in response? Pretty much nothing. Total radio silence, until now! New reports suggest that he might be quietly working on bringing in a veteran first baseman to essentially replace Alonso. And based on the player’s numbers, the move could actually make sense for the Mets.
“Mets Interested In Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar,” MLB Trade Rumors shared.
The Mets and Cardinals have reportedly talked about a possible trade for Willson Contreras. He’s heading into his age-34 season and still has two guaranteed years left on his deal worth $36.5 million from his total $87.5 million. He also has a $17.5 million club option for 2028. And productivity? In 2025, the three-time All-Star put up a .791 OPS, 20 HRs, and 80 RBIs over 135 games!
So, at that price, Contreras would be a solid addition, even if it’s too soon to say he could truly replace Alonso!
Mets Interested In Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar https://t.co/Bcg6gLrrfq pic.twitter.com/yoEUKU4SIH
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 11, 2025
Contreras also brings some defensive flexibility. Notably, he logged 120 games at first base last season. But he’s also spent plenty of time behind the plate, starting 50 games at catcher in 2024. So if the Mets landed him, they’d not only get a first-base option but also a capable backup catcher.
And as a hitter, he’s been an above-average on all three seasons with the Cardinals, posting at least a 124 wRC+ every year. So, now it’s just a matter of whether Stearns can actually bring him to New York. And while fans might be hopeful, nobody’s taking anything for granted this time, not until the deal is officially done.
The Mets might still not be done with big-ticket purchases
While they have missed Díaz and Alonso, the Mets still have a few big-ticket targets on the cards. The first being Kyle Tucker, probably the most expensive free agent this year.
According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets have shown interest in Kyle Tucker.
Tucker is projected to land somewhere in the $350–$400 million range. But the Mets’ missing out on Díaz and Alonso suddenly have a lot more financial room to make a real run at him. And with Steve Cohen’s almost deep pockets, the Mets might actually be in a better position than most teams to get a deal done.
There’s also Munetaka Murakami coming over from Japan!
He put up an incredible .273/.379/.663 line with a 211 wRC+ in NP. That’s exactly the kind of firepower the Mets need. However, the only question is whether the Mets, who weren’t even comfortable giving Alonso more than three years, would commit long-term to someone who hasn’t been tested in MLB yet.
Still, after surprising everyone last year by landing Juan Soto, fans can only hope the Mets have another big move up their sleeve this winter.
