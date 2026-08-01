“An Ordinary Baseball Team”: Phillies Warned They Will Not Become True World Series Contenders by MLB Analyst

The Philadelphia Phillies had a 9-19 start this season that led to the firing of Rob Thomson. While currently they are ranked second in the division with a 57-52 record and looking like a World Series contender, sports author Paul Hembekides thinks otherwise.

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“There is not a player or a series of players the Phillies can acquire in the next few days that will fundamentally change the way I would view the Phillies in a best-of-7 vs Milwaukee or the Dodgers. That trade or series of trades does not exist… The Phillies against the top 10 teams in the sport this year are 11-23 with a -51 run differential… This is an ordinary baseball team,” 97.5 The Fanatic cited Hembekides.

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The Phillies currently have a 2-4 record against the Los Angeles Dodgers this year. They are 1-2 against both the Brewers and Yankees. They failed to perform against the top teams. And now, the Phillies are projected to be one of the active buyers at the trade deadline.

Starting pitching was abysmal this season. They are ranked 21st in terms of ERA (4.26). The team went winless in six weeks from mid-May through July in the fifth starter slot, cycling through options like Alan Rangel, bullpen games, and openers. Notably, top rookie prospect Andrew Painter struggled heavily in his initial big-league stint. He was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley before getting another recall to try and stabilize the spot.

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It is projected that the Phillies could target Luis Castillo from the Mariners in exchange for Alec Bohm. However, that alone may not be enough for a turnaround for the Phillies, considering Castillo’s 5.06 ERA.

Offense is also nothing great for the Phillies. They are currently ranked 24th in terms of average (.236) and 18th in terms of runs (473). The Phillies are projected to target Zach Neto from the Los Angeles Angels. Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays is also in line. While Neto could be a valuable addition considering his 19 HRs so far this season, the Phillies’ offensive struggles are more than that. With veterans like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber both hitting .252, skepticism is warranted about the Phillies’ chances despite their buying spree.

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Currently, the Phillies need a roster reshuffle to be a contending team, but it still might be too early to conclude on them. A .523 record despite a 9-19 start proves the Phillies’ desperation to finish the season high. Let’s see if the trade deadline brings any positive change or not.