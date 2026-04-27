Andrew Friedman Calls Out Cubs Manager as Debate Over MLB’s Alleged Ohtani Bias Intensifies

An MLB season without debate around Shohei Ohtani‘s status as a two-way player seems incomplete. Once again, rival team managers are not thrilled with MLB allowing Ohtani to continue as a DH and a pitcher, the Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell being the most vocal one. Amid the LA Dodgers hosting the Cubs for a three-game series, Andrew Friedman has come to the defense of the ‘Shohei Ohtani’ rule.

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“Everyone knew the Shohei rules and had an equal opportunity to sign him two years ago,” Friedman told the NY Post. “So, not sure where the Cubs were in that process, or what Counsell’s thoughts were on it then. But that seemed like more of the relevant time to voice it than now.”

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“[It] should be an advantage,” Friedman argued. “What Shohei does and what he is capable of is so unique, it should be rewarded. It should be celebrated.”

MLB activated the two-way player rule in 2020, when Ohtani was still with the Angels. The Dodgers signed him under the infamous 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023, when Ohtani left the Angels in free agency. The only advantage the Dodgers get because of this rule is that he can escape being counted among the 13 pitchers a roster is allowed to have. And they are in no fault for the fact that Shohei Ohtani is the only two-way player in the league.

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Besides, no team would want to ruin what works best for their best players.

Imago April 1, 2026, Los Angeles, California, USA: Shohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after an out during a regular season MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday April 1, 2026 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers lose to Guardians, 1-4. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20260401_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Currently, with Ohtani being the only two-way player in the major leagues, only the Dodgers get to have a 6-man rotation, including Ohtani. It is an added advantage, and Friedman has also acknowledged the same. But with a player like Ohtani in question, the Dodgers’ executive believes he should get all the advantages to maximize his potential.

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After his second Tommy John surgery in 2024, Ohtani is ready to resume his regular pitching duty this season. Though he has made a slow start as DH in 2026, his pitching has been dominant. Ohtani has posted an incredible 0.38 ERA across 4 starts with 25 strikeouts this season, with a .200 BABIP. In his most recent start against the San Francisco Giants, he threw six scoreless innings with 5 hits and 7 strikeouts. He threw 64 strikes in 91 pitches.

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As DH, however, Ohtani is hitting at an average of .262 this season, having driven 6 homers and 12 RBI. In his latest appearance against the Cubs, Ohtani recorded 3 hits in his 3 at-bats. He turned those hits into a homer at the bottom of the seventh and an RBI while issuing a walk. The Dodgers clinched the series against the Cubs, as they shut them out with a 6-0 victory in the finale.

Ohtani will pitch against the Marlins during their upcoming series.

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Craig Counsell’s vocal criticism of the Shohei Ohtani rule

Craig Counsell is not a fan of the Shohei Ohtani rule, as the Dodgers are the only MLB team to benefit from it. He spoke on the topic first when the Cubs were facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

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“And then there’s one team that’s allowed to carry basically one of both, and that he gets special consideration. Which is probably the most bizarre rule. … For one team,” observed Counsell, indicating the Dodgers.

Counsell’s frustrations came at a time when multiple pitching injuries plagued the Cubs. They are missing major arms like Cade Horton, who underwent a season-ending elbow surgery. He then doubled down on his negative perception of the rule.

“This is not a Dodger thing. It’s not an Ohtani thing. It is a bad rule,” Counsell had said after the Cubs’ 6-4 win.

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Following Counsell’s complaints, manager Dave Roberts offered a measured response.

“I don’t think he meant it maliciously,” Roberts reportedly said. “This is a rule that’s applicable to Shohei, it’s not a Dodger rule. MLB implemented this rule when he was with the Angels. Not surprising because he’s a very important player, so it gets a lot of attention.”

If every team had a two-way player, this debate would have never begun. But just because Ohtani will bring this advantage to any team he goes to, that team automatically has an edge over its opponents. Moreover, even without Ohtani, the Dodgers were doing pretty well for themselves. They simply acted upon a lucrative opportunity when they saw it, and have continued with their winning ways as usual.