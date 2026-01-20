Andrew McCutchen Lashes Out at Critics Questioning His Golden Glove Potential as MLB Career Hangs in Balance

Every player in his career has a rough patch, but we don’t start to define a player based on that. And when we do that to a very great extent, this is exactly what happens. Andrew McCutchen was the recent one to be called out for his defense, and he did not hold back.

“It is really funny how so many ppl say I ‘Can’t(keyword) play defense.’ I haven’t played much defense because they haven’t asked that of me,” said McCutchen. “So stop creating false narratives.”

Andrew McCutchen faced defensive criticism after spending most of 2025 as Pittsburgh’s designated hitter.

The criticism grew because he appeared in limited outfield games, mostly covering for Bryan Reynolds. Many assumed reduced defense meant inability, despite his role being driven by team usage decisions.

That assumption shaped public discussion around his future more than documented on-field evidence metrics.

McCutchen responded publicly, stating he rarely played defense because the Pittsburgh Pirates did not ask. He clarified that his outfield appearances came after requesting time while Reynolds rested from a minor injury. McCutchen still produced offensively, batting .239 with 114 hits and 51 runs scored.

Those totals ranked among his better seasons recently. And historically, McCutchen’s defense remains proven, including 4 defensive runs saved in the 2022 season performance.

Support followed quickly, with players questioning why his defensive absence was treated as a decline.

He has logged just 20 outfield games across three seasons, limiting modern evaluation samples. That small sample size contrasts with a career built on sustained athletic defensive play.

Pittsburgh’s 2026 outfield lacks depth, with left field unsettled beyond Jake Mangum’s projections. McCutchen remains a free agent, offering right-handed production and positional coverage when needed defensively. His Pirates average sits at .280 across 1713 games with a strong durability history.

Considering roster needs and evidence, signing McCutchen aligns with performance data rather than narratives. Pittsburgh Pirates face a simple choice: trust data, roster needs, or keep debating Andrew McCutchen.

With Andrew McCutchen a free agent, the Pirates’ outfield is still incomplete

You can squint and see structure with Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski, and Josh Lowe, but it feels provisional. After an offseason spent nudging the offense forward, this corner of the roster still reads like a draft, not a declaration.

Spring training sits just weeks away, yet the Pirates still have glaring questions in the outfield despite Bryan Reynolds’ 16 home runs and .245 average over 154 games last season.

Their roster looks unfinished even after adding power help like Brandon Lowe, who hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs in 2025. Pittsburgh is pushing to patch its offense after ranking near the bottom in runs and batting average in 2025.

With Andrew McCutchen a free agent, the outfield picture remains unsettled as fans watch and wait.

That unsettled outfield hangs over camp as Reynolds, Jack Suwinski, and Josh Lowe project to start, yet depth behind them is thin.

Suwinski’s past power has fallen off, leaving questions about his ability to contribute consistently at the plate. Without a more complete outfield, the offense can struggle to support its pitching staff again in 2026.

The Pirates must address this hole soon if they hope to enter the season with confidence rather than uncertainty.