Angels & Rays Players Face Consequences for Unexpected National Anthem Standoff in Bizarre Scenes

For the first time since 2023, MLB enforced its anthem standoff rule to put a stop to pregame antics. Three pitchers held their ground after the anthem, defying the umpire’s orders. One Angels reliever and two Rays pitchers tested the umpire’s patience in a silly tradition and found the limit shortly after. They were tossed out of the game even before the first pitch was thrown.

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Brent Suter of the Los Angeles Angels, along with Steven Wilson and Manuel Rodriguez from the Tampa Bay Rays, were ejected after their national anthem standoff before the game this Saturday.

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After the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ended, three pitchers were engaged in a standoff at Tropicana Field. They were basically waiting for the other team’s representative(s) to leave the field first. While the rest of the players had already entered their dugouts, Wilson, Rodriguez, and Suter were still holding their stance with their right hands on their chests.

Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen was ready to step on the mound. And Angels’ leadoff Zach Neto had geared up in the batter’s box. Seeing that Suter, standing alone, wasn’t moving away, the Rays mascots, DJ Kitty and Raymond, took their places on either side of Wilson and Rodriguez to put more pressure on the Angels pitcher.

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The officials had already asked all three of these players to move into the respective dugouts. However, seeing that they didn’t oblige, third base umpire Lance Barrett calmly ejected all of them.

A national anthem standoff isn’t new in MLB. It’s a fun and harmless tradition where two sets of players (usually inactive ones) are locked in a battle until one of them chickens out. In 2022, Royals reliever Luke Weaver and Mariners starter Robbie Ray were engaged in a similar lighthearted showdown. The former Diamondbacks teammates even received water bottles and sweat towels from their respective teammates. The home plate umpire, Adrian Johnson, ultimately sent them off, and the game started three minutes late.

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A year later, Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford and Phillies reliever Matt Strahm did something similar. However, the baseball community thought that it would be the last time players participated in such standoffs after MLB fined both Crawford and Strahm. But the Yankees and the Reds tried the same stunt again in 2024. But the pinstripes manager, Aaron Boone, stepped up and asked his players to leave the field.

So why did this specific standoff lead to ejections when past ones did not?

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Unlike in past years, MLB is now very strict about the pace of play. Umpire Barrett used his power to enforce the delay-of-game rules. He made it clear that keeping the fans and teams waiting would no longer be allowed.

Luckily, MLB didn’t penalize any of the three players on Saturday, and the game started on time. And it didn’t have any effect on the active roster either. Suter had pitched the day before, while Rodriguez and Wilson were already on the injured list.

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The game, however, was an important one, especially for Tampa Bay. The Rays came into Saturday with a strong 35-19 record. They were trying to protect their tiny lead over the Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Angels, on the other hand, were sitting in last place in the AL West.

The Angels made a comeback after the 8-5 loss with a 14-3 win, their biggest victory of the season.

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Massive win does little to alter Angels’ season trajectory

The huge triumph didn’t help much in improving the Angels’ position in the AL West. The LA side has been struggling since the beginning. They won only two series until their series sweep against the Rangers last week. And the Angels have won 6 of their last 8 games.

Unfortunately, none of these have been enough, since they are still at the bottom of their division with a 23-36 record. They are 29th in MLB with a 4.74 ERA and have allowed 306 runs so far. The Angels currently have a -48 run differential as the offense is struggling with a .230 batting average this season.

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To make matters worse, the Angels have some of their key players on the IL. First baseman Nolan Schanuel, with a .700 OPS and 24 RBIs this season, is currently undergoing ankle tendinitis treatment. Starter Yusei Kikuchi is sidelined for his left shoulder inflammation and won’t be back before late July. Reliever Robert Stephenson is suffering from the same issue in his right side and is out for the season.

None of these is helping the franchise to improve its performance, and they’re technically out of the playoff contention. That’s why many fans saw the pregame antics as stupid and unnecessary.