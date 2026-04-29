Angels Cut Bait With Veteran Pitcher After Public Argument With Manager

Baseball never fails to surprise its fans, and how the Angels dealt with their veteran pitcher in the last few days is the prime example. If the Red Sox’s firing of Alex Cora out of nowhere was not surprising enough, the Angels just made a better case by releasing their ace just after a viral public spat on Saturday.

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The Angels are currently 12-19 in the AL West. And the Royals’ sweeping them in the last series made things difficult for a 33-year-old pitcher who gave up 4 ERs from his 0.2 innings on Saturday. But the worst was that he still held his ground against the Angels manager Kurt Suzuki despite his rough outing, potentially sealing his fate.

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“Jordan Romano was released from the Angels shortly after this mound visit with manager Kurt Suzuki, as he didn’t want to go out of the game. Wonder what was said here,” js9innings shared via X.

Saturday went rough for the Angels as they went down in the second game against the Royals by 1-12. Walbert Urena had a bad start, allowing 4 ERs from his 3.2 innings with 3 SOs. That was made worse by Romano in relief, allowing 4 more from just 0.2 innings without a SO. At the bottom of the eighth, the Angels manager, Kurt Suzuki, was seen on a mound visit. He reportedly asked Romano to end his innings.

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The visual expression confirmed Romano was not in the mood to go out of the game. But he eventually left looking frustrated. While it was not confirmed what they discussed at the mound, the Angels designated him for assignment on Sunday, only to get released on Tuesday! So, the reason could be Romano’s public spat with his manager or his rough outing in 2026. Still, the 33-year-old is officially now a free agent.

Romano was signed for a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason. But his brief tenure with the Angels lasted for only 11 relief appearances. He logged 8 innings with the Angels this year with a 10.13 ERA. In contrast, Romano’s stint with the Blue Jays between 2019 and 2024 was dominant enough with a 2.90 ERA and 20.7 per cent K-BB%.

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So, the writing was already on the wall, and the Angels just sped up their decision with Romano after this public spat on Saturday.

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We can’t help but recall how something similar was brewed last year between Max Scherzer and the Blue Jays’ manager, John Schneider. In Game 4 of the 2025 ALCS, Scherzer aggressively refused to be removed by Schneider in the fifth inning. He reportedly shouted at Schneider to leave the mound, subsequently striking out Randy Arozarena to escape a jam.

Scherzer responded with 5 SOs, allowing only 2 runs that day. Romano was not that fortunate, leaving the Angels with their decision to shuffle their bullpen.

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The Angels’ bullpen needs a breather

The Angels’ bullpen needs even more than just releasing Jordan Romano. “Angels bullpen ERA: 5.34,” LA Times’ Bill Shaikin said. In their last six games, the Angels’ bullpen had allowed 25 ERs and 14 runs! And Romano can’t be blamed singularly for these woes.

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For instance, Nick Sandlin has a 14.29 ERA so far, while the Angels traded Brock Burke in January, who is currently throwing fireballs with the Reds, with a 0.68 ERA. So, even after releasing Romano from his duty, the Angels’ bullpen needs more fire to survive the season.

Joey Lucchesi and Jose Fermin are the two names rumored to take the lead hereon. However, are they capable enough to take the Angels’ bullpen forward?

Reportedly, Lucchesi also had a rough start with the Angels this year. So far, he has given up 4 runs in 3 innings and stands with an impressive 13.50 ERA. In comparison, he had a 3.76 ERA in 38.1 innings with the Giants. So, as Lucchesi is predicted to take over Shaun Anderson’s duty after the latter elects free agency, let’s see if this could make any good for the team.

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In comparison, Jose Fermin could have a better prospect with the Angels. His recent game against the White Sox includes 0 runs from 1.2 innings with 1 SO. Moreover, his four-seam fastballs that average 97 MPH could prove filthy at times. So, hereon time will answer if the Angels’ bullpen could turn around any fortune.