Angels Fans Take It to Streets as Anti-Arte Moreno Sentiments Hit New High

The Angels played in a playoff in 2014 for the last time, making them the MLB team with the longest active playoff drought. Since 2017, the team has yet to have a .500 season. While the worst came in 2024 when they finished with a 69-99 record, the current standings in 2026 are far below. The Angels are currently standing last in the division with a 19-34 record, which is enough to make the fans finally lose their patience.

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They witnessed every kind of protest over the last week. But what happened tonight is the new low.

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“Angels fans held a protest outside of Angel Stadium ahead of tonight’s game,” Foul Territory shared via X.

The Angels had their second game against the Rangers tonight. They won the game and secured the series, but that didn’t help calm down the fans. Just before the game, the fans marched in front of Angel Stadium protesting against the front office and demanding to sell the team. A few placards even had some NSFW chants against the owner, Arte Moreno.

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The now viral footage confirmed that hundreds of fans have gathered directly outside the main entrance gates on Gene Autry Way and State College Boulevard before first pitch to chant and hold signs.

We are yet to get any official response from the team, but this incident just adds to the series of protests happening over the last week. Recently, fans stripped off their shirts as part of the viral “Tarps Off” stadium trend to protest against Moreno. Large groups of shirtless fans in the right and left field pavilions have used the moment to sync up loud stadium-wide chants of “Sell the team!”, “Arte s—-!”, and “Winning matters!”

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The movement originated when lifelong Angels fan Johnny Gonzalez created a flyer on his Instagram account, “Angelsboycott,” recently. The event quickly gained traction and gained more than 800,000 views and 22,000 likes. “This is the first time something like this has happened in Angels fan history,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve reached a boiling point, and you can see it. I’m just happy all the fans are here to support each other, make a message, and stand up for what’s right.”

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It’s now confirmed that the fans are no longer willing to give patience a test, and they are all against Moreno.

Since purchasing the team in 2003, Moreno has overseen a regular-season record with a winning percentage of .509. Under his ownership, the Angels have made the playoffs six times (most recently in 2014). However, the positive facts end right here. Despite the team failing to reach the postseason for 11 consecutive years (2015–2025), Moreno reportedly refused to amp up his investment.

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Early this year, he sparked controversy by claiming, “Fans do not prioritize victory above all else.” And for the fans, the Angels giving up on Shohei Ohtani is something that still haunts them. The team could have calmed down the situation with their dominant on-field performance, which is again missing.

The Angels’ pitching is the worst hit

If something that hurts the Angels the most is their pitching staff. They are currently ranked 27th in terms of ERA (4.88). And with that, the injuries are making things worse. Yusei Kikuchi is transferred to the 60-day IL. He is reportedly targeting a throwing program in late May/early June with a return around the All-Star break.

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Reliever Ben Joyce has also transferred to the 60-day IL as he works his way back from shoulder surgery.

Then the bullpen is also struggling at the bottom. The Angels bought Kirby Yates, hoping to benefit from his big-market experience. However, Yates is currently struggling with a 4.26 ERA. To make up for the offseason loss of Kenley Jansen, the Angels signed experienced relievers like Jordan Romano and Drew Pomeranz. The strategy backfired when Romano allowed nine runs in five outings, leading to his release, and Pomeranz subsequently surrendered crucial home runs.

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The trade deadline is now the only hope that remains if the Angels could let some fresh blood enter the clubhouse. However, the fans are surely not certain with Arte Moreno.