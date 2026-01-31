Angels Finally “Cave in” After Denying Financial Aid to 22-YO Prospect, Whose Baseball Career Tragically Ended

Remember Rio Foster, the 22-year-old outfield prospect the Angels took in the 16th round back in 2023? Since then, things have taken a heartbreaking turn. He’s still struggling to recover from devastating injuries suffered in a September car accident, where he was a passenger and the driver was drunk. And even after months of rehab, there are moments when it’s unclear how much he’s able to process what’s going on around him.

As if the situation wasn’t tragic enough already, fans began calling out the Angels. They accused the organization of not doing enough to support Foster and his family. While the front office pushed back on that narrative, they didn’t offer any details about what, if anything, they were doing behind the scenes. However, there are signs that things may finally be moving in a more positive direction.

“Thankfully, the angels. I think the day after the story ran, let the family know that they’ll be ensuring him through their employment through the end of the year. So that’s a positive. They’ll also be paying salary… I think it’s just important to note that public pressure can work. Angels weren’t going to do the right thing here, and they finally caved in that front.” Angels insider Sam Blum shared via HaloTerritory.

Reportedly, right after Foster’s accident, a huge crowdfunding campaign popped up to help cover his medical expenses and support his family. But even heading into early 2026, there was still uncertainty.

Why?

Because the Angels hadn’t guaranteed they’d keep his insurance active beyond January. Given that Arte Moreno is a billionaire and the team’s owner, many felt the decision to continue paying Foster’s salary and medical costs should have been immediate.

Instead, for a long time, there were no clear commitments!

That finally changed this week. The Angels’ assistant GM, Joey Prebynski, reportedly reached out to the Foster family to let them know the team would be financially supporting Foster throughout 2026. And it’s not just the Angels anymore. Cleveland has also been mentioned as another organization willing to step up. Thus, suggesting MLB as a whole is starting to take a more active role.

So yes, it took longer than it should have, and it arguably didn’t happen until fan outrage forced the issue. But the bottom line is this: Foster will continue getting the care he needs as he works to rebuild his life, and won’t be on the hook for those costs for at least the next year. Turns out, public pressure really can make a difference!

The Angels become the latest example of how accountability should work

Major leaguers may be the bread and butter of any franchise, but it’s the minor leaguers who keep the future pipeline alive. That’s why the level of responsibility teams have toward their minor league players arguably matters even more. These are the guys being developed, shaped, and prepared for what’s ahead.

Reportedly, under the 2026 Joint Player Development Agreement, MLB has rolled out some meaningful updates. Teams are now required to provide a weekly stipend of up to $350 for Triple-A players. So, those changes are definitely a step in the right direction. But support can’t stop at housing and paychecks.

Well, developing young talent also means preparing them for the reality of fame, money, and pressure. For instance, a 20-year-old Angels prospect is far more likely to get swept up in it all than someone like Mike Trout, who’s already been through the grind. That’s where guidance, education, and accountability come in, and it matters even more at the minor league level.

Hence, accountability with minor leaguers isn’t optional, and the Angels learned that the hard way.