Angels Fire ‘The Baseball Spy’ Just 6 Months After Hiring Over Questionable Actions Toward Rockies Coaches

This is irony at its finest…

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Justin Prinstein, who calls himself ‘The Baseball Spy,’ spent decades earning recognition as one of baseball’s most experienced scouts. He worked in MLB and several international leagues, but his stint with the Los Angeles Angels lasted just six months before the club chose to dismiss him.

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According to The Athletic, the Angels fired Prinstein, with immediate effect, after he allegedly filmed the Colorado Rockies coaches from the stands at Coors Field.

The incident took place ahead of the Angels’ three-game home series against the Rockies from June 1 to 3. Prinstein was scouting from the section designated for MLB scouts when he was spotted by a member of the Rockies organization filming coaches on his cellphone. While scouts are generally permitted to record certain aspects of games, using technology to steal or decode signs is strictly prohibited under MLB rules. As soon as the incident was reported and MLB was notified, the Angels’ front office stepped in.

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Then-general manager Perry Minasian apologized to the Colorado front office, including president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. Multiple reports stated that both organizations believe Prinstein acted on his own, which is why the Angels are not expected to face league discipline.

The Athletic reported that Prinstein was using his personal cellphone and was acting on his own initiative. However, he declined multiple requests for interviews, and the reasons behind his actions remain unknown.

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Prinstein, himself, is a former professional baseball player who started his journey in Division 1 college baseball at George Washington University. He then went on to play in Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, and Israel as a professional pitcher.

Additionally, he served as a scout in the Korean Baseball Organization before returning to MLB. The 42-year-old spent time with the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, and Cincinnati Reds before joining the Angels last December.

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Prior to being hired by the Angels, he had also written freelance baseball articles and hosted a short-lived podcast titled The Baseball Spy. Unfortunately, his tenure with the organization ended in just six months. That’s because his actions touched on one of MLB’s most sensitive issues: the use of technology in sign-stealing.

MLB doesn’t treat such incidents lightly

The reason the Angels moved so swiftly to dismiss Prinstein can be traced back to one of the biggest scandals in major league history. Back in 2017, the Astros were involved in a sign-stealing scheme that used a center-field camera to feed a live video monitor near the dugout. The system allowed players to decode opposing catchers’ signs in real time, often relaying the information to batters using audible cues. The scandal tainted the club’s World Series title and resulted in significant penalties, including suspensions for managers and executives.

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Since then, MLB has taken an uncompromising stance on any abuse of technology that can be tied to sign-stealing.

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Observing signs with the naked eye during the course of play is still legal, but incorporating electronic devices to record or decode signs is a strict no-no.

Ironically, Prinstein himself had once acknowledged that distinction. During an episode of his The Baseball Spy podcast discussing the Astros scandal, he said, “It seems there needs to be a line drawn. And there is. There’s an (MLB) memo that went out. There’s a rule that says you can’t use technology.” He added, “To do this, it’s more like spying.”

Interestingly, the league-issued dugout iPads have also come under increased scrutiny. MLB recently found that several teams were expanding their use beyond the intended purpose. Some insiders reported that roughly one-third of teams were using AI for “recommendations on substitutions, pitch-calling and other in-game decisions.”

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That’s where MLB had to step in.

Last Thursday, according to The Athletic, the league “effectively outlawed the growing practice of using league-provided dugout iPads to access generative artificial intelligence, which some teams had increasingly leaned upon to help shape in-game strategy.”

This latest policy shift further underscores how strict the league has become in preventing any technological advantage that could compromise competitive integrity.